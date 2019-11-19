MotoGP issues 2020 provisional entry list

Moto2 champion Marquez was made official as Jorge Lorenzo's Honda replacement on Monday ahead of the start of the two-day post-season test, theoretically completing the 22-rider grid for the upcoming campaign.

However, the possibility of Zarco racing remains as the Frenchman weighs up whether to join the Avintia Ducati squad following the Italian marque's efforts at persuading him.

For now, incumbents Karel Abraham and Tito Rabat are both listed as Avintia riders, but it's understood Abraham would be the rider that makes way should Zarco join.

Elsewhere, the start numbers for rookies Marquez, Iker Lecuona and Brad Binder have been confirmed, with all the remaining riders keeping their existing numbers.

Lecuona and Marquez will continue to use the numbers they raced in Moto2, 27 and 73 respectively, but Binder's usual 41 is already in use by Aleix Espargaro.

The South African has therefore chosen to utilise number 33 for his debut season.

MotoGP - Entry list 2020: N° Rider Team Bike 4 Andrea Dovizioso Ducati Team Ducati 9 Danilo Petrucci Ducati Team Ducati 12 Maverick Vinales Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 17 Karel Abraham Reale Avintia Racing Ducati 20 Fabio Quartararo Petronas Yamaha SRT Yamaha 21 Franco Morbidelli Petronas Yamaha SRT Yamaha 27 Iker Lecuona Red Bull KTM Tech 3 KTM 29 Andrea Iannone Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia 30 Takaaki Nakagami LCR Honda Idemitsu Honda 33 Brad Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 35 Cal Crutchlow LCR Honda Castrol Honda 36 Joan Mir Team Suzuki Ecstar Suzuki 41 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia 42 Alex Rins Team Suzuki Ecstar Suzuki 43 Jack Miller Pramac Racing Ducati 44 Pol Espargaro Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 46 Valentino Rossi Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 53 Tito Rabat Reale Avintia Racing Ducati 63 Francesco Bagnaia Alma Pramac Racing Ducati 73 Alex Marquez Repsol Honda Team Honda 88 Miguel Oliveira Red Bull KTM Tech 3 KTM 93 Marc Marquez Repsol Honda Team Honda

Moto2, Moto3 entry lists completed

Entry lists for the 2020 Moto2 and Moto3 seasons have also been issued.

The Moto2 grid has been slimmed down to 30 bikes for the 2020 campaign, with Kalex unsurprisingly supplying the bulk of the field with 22 entries.

Two NTS chassis for the RW team, a pair of factory MV Agustas and four Speed Ups - with Angel Nieto joining the works squad - are the only non-Kalex entries.

Lecuona's promotion to MotoGP created a vacancy at the Ajo Motorsport team, which has been filled by Japanese rider Tetsuta Nagashima.

SAG has recruited Malaysian rider Kasma Daniel Kasmayudin to replace Nagashima, while Joe Roberts has also been confirmed for a second campaign with American Racing.

In Moto3, a 31-rider field is split between 15 KTMs, 14 Hondas and two Husqvarnas, which will be ridden by Max Racing duo Romano Fenati and Alonso Lopez.

2020 Moto2 grid so far: