Mercedes and Kimi Antonelli poke fun at viral Kim Kardashian moment after Monaco GP mix-up

Mercedes and championship leader Kimi Antonelli have poked fun at a viral social media moment from the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix, releasing a tongue-in-cheek video following a mix-up involving Kim Kardashian and the race winner's towel.

Antonelli converted yet another pole position into a grand prix win in Monte Carlo, becoming the youngest driver to win in Monaco. While the Italian driver naturally flooded the headlines after the race, the moment with Kardashian became a secondary talking point.

Kardashian attended the Monaco Grand Prix as a guest of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, following speculation of a romantic relationship between the pair. The reality television star and entrepreneur went viral after she was seen picking up a towel following the podium champagne celebrations. The towel had been intended for Antonelli, although he had left it behind.

Mercedes shared a video poking fun at the innocent moment. Antonelli said to the camera, "I was wondering, have you seen my towel?" The camera then approached Antonelli's team-mate George Russell. "George, have you seen Kimi's towel?" the person behind the camera said. "No," the 28-year-old responded.

Antonelli, now standing over a sink with wet hands, looked to the camera and said again, "Hey, have you seen my towel?" before a screenshot of the 45-year-old holding it appeared on the screen.

"I hope this proves how silly everyone was acting over a towel," one fan commented on the TikTok video, acknowledging the criticism Kardashian had received.

"Admin is messy for this and I’m here for it," someone else wrote, while another fan added: "I can’t even describe how funny this is omg."

Antonelli's win at the Monaco Grand Prix extended his lead in the drivers' championship to 66 points over Lewis Hamilton, who now sits second after overtaking Russell in the standings with a second-place finish in Monte Carlo.