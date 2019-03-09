Sign in
Moto2 / Losail / Qualifying report

Qatar Moto2: Schrotter opens Triumph era with pole

Qatar Moto2: Schrotter opens Triumph era with pole
By:
59m ago

Marcel Schrotter opened Moto2's new Triumph era by scoring pole position for the first round of the new season in Qatar.

Intact GP rider Schrotter overcame Marc VDS man Xavi Vierge by 0.146s to take the top spot, while practice pacesetter Lorenzo Baldassarri (Pons) took the remaining front row spot.

Baldassarri's Friday benchmark of 1m58.635s was not threatened until the latter stages of Q2, with the intermediate class adopting the MotoGP-style qualifying format for 2019.

It was Vierge who held the advantage halfway through the 15-minute pole shootout with a 1m58.731s lap, but Schrotter produced a time 0.028s faster some minutes later to take provisional pole before improving to a 1m58.585s in the dying stages.

Baldassarri moved up to third at the end of the session but could not better his Friday time.

Valentino Rossi's half-brother Luca Marini (Sky VR46) set the pace in Q1 and set the fourth-fastest time in Q2, but only after crashing at Turn 2.

Remy Gardner (SAG Team) and testing form man Sam Lowes (Gresini) took the remaining second row slots.

MotoGP refugee Tom Luthi (Intact) was seventh-fastest on his Moto2 return, beating top Ajo KTM man Brad Binder, Alex Marquez (Marc VDS) and Augusto Fernandez (Pons).

Also crashing at Turn 2 in Q2 was Binder's teammate Jorge Martin, who ended up 11th-fastest and best of the rookies.

Of the other riders to make it out of Q1, Tetsuta Nagashima (SAG) ended up 14th, class debutant Nicolo Bulega (Sky VR46) was 15th and Iker Lecuona (American Racing) was 16th.

Fabio di Giannantonio (Speed Up) had a time good enough to progress to Q2 scrubbed, and will start his first Moto2 race from 19th.

Best of the Forward Racing-run MV Agusta machines was 24th-placed Dominque Aegerter, while Tech 3 KTM pair Marco Bezzecchi and Philipp Oettl struggled down in 28th and 29th.

Q2 results:

Pos. # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 23 Germany Marcel Schrotter  Kalex 1'58.585  
2 97 Spain Xavi Vierge  Kalex 1'58.731 0.146
3 7 Italy Lorenzo Baldassarri  Kalex 1'58.784 0.199
4 10 Italy Luca Marini  Kalex 1'58.804 0.219
5 87 Australia Remy Gardner  Kalex 1'58.819 0.234
6 22 United Kingdom Sam Lowes  Kalex 1'58.845 0.260
7 12 Switzerland Thomas Luthi  Kalex 1'59.004 0.419
8 41 South Africa Brad Binder  KTM 1'59.038 0.453
9 73 Spain Alex Marquez  Kalex 1'59.062 0.477
10 40 Spain Augusto Fernandez  Kalex 1'59.213 0.628
11 88 Spain Jorge Martin  KTM 1'59.278 0.693
12 9 Spain Jorge Navarro  Speed Up 1'59.325 0.740
13 33 Italy Enea Bastianini  Kalex 1'59.387 0.802
14 45 Japan Tetsuta Nagashima  Kalex 1'59.397 0.812
15 11 Italy Nicolo Bulega  Kalex 1'59.460 0.875
16 27 Spain Iker Lecuona  KTM 1'59.681 1.096
17 5 Italy Andrea Locatelli  Kalex 1'59.708 1.123
18 64 Netherlands Bo Bendsneyder  NTS 1'59.837 1.252

Q1 results:

Pos. # Rider Bike Time Gap
Q2 10 Italy Luca Marini  Kalex 1'59.154  
Q2 11 Italy Nicolo Bulega  Kalex 1'59.303 0.149
Q2 45 Japan Tetsuta Nagashima  Kalex 1'59.442 0.288
Q2 27 Spain Iker Lecuona  KTM 1'59.709 0.555
19 21 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio  Speed Up 1'59.754 0.600
20 2 Switzerland Jesko Raffin  NTS 1'59.786 0.632
21 89 Malaysia Khairul Idham Pawi  Kalex 1'59.931 0.777
22 24 Italy Simone Corsi  Kalex 2'00.024 0.870
23 16 United States Joe Roberts  KTM 2'00.506 1.352
24 77 Switzerland Dominique Aegerter  MV 2'00.518 1.364
25 3 Germany Lukas Tulovic  KTM 2'00.836 1.682
26 62 Italy Stefano Manzi  MV 2'00.861 1.707
27 35 Thailand Somkiat Chantra  Kalex 2'00.872 1.718
28 72 Italy Marco Bezzecchi  KTM 2'00.880 1.726
29 65 Germany Philipp Ottl  KTM 2'00.929 1.775
30 96 United Kingdom Jake Dixon  KTM 2'00.951 1.797
31 20 Indonesia Dimas Ekky Pratama  Kalex 2'01.291 2.137
32 18 Andorra Xavi Cardelus  KTM 2'02.863 3.709
