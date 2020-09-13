Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Race in
00 Hours
:
21 Minutes
:
13 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Race in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Race in
6 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Qualifying 2 in
01 Hours
:
26 Minutes
:
13 Seconds
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Next event in
4 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Moto2 / Misano / Race report

Misano Moto2: Marini beats Bezcecchi in VR46 1-2

shares
comments
Misano Moto2: Marini beats Bezcecchi in VR46 1-2
By:

Luca Marini prevailed in a battle with VR46 teammate Marco Bezzecchi to claim victory in the 900th intermediate class race in the Moto2 San Marino Grand Prix.

Remy Gardner was due to start on pole after Sam Lowes was forced to start from pitlane as punishment for his Styrian GP collision with Jorge Navarro and Somkiat Chantra.

However, Gardner fractured his hand and foot in a heavy crash in warm-up, ruling him out of the race and promoting championship leader Marini to pole. 

The VR46 rider grabbed the holeshot ahead of Enea Bastianini, though the Italtrans man was quickly demoted by the sister VR46 bike of Bezzecchi at the Quercia corner at Turn 8. 

The VR46 pair immediately opened up a gap to the chasing Bastianini, with the gap up to a second by lap four.

Marini was also putting daylight between himself and Bezzecchi, with a six-tenth gap extending to over a second by lap nine.

Bastianini’s gap continued to open to 1.7s to Bezzecchi ahead, though the gap between the three did start to steadily reduce come lap 16.

Marini was now just seven tenths clear, with Bezzecchi holding eight tenths over Bastianini – though the latter’s charge looked to have come to an end when he had a big front end moment at Quercia on lap 16, which dropped him 2.5s adrift of second. 

Bezzecchi continued to put pressure on his teammate, and found himself in the lead at the end of lap 18 when Marini ran wide at the Carro hairpin of Turn 14 due to hitting a false neutral. 

The two VR46 riders engaged in a fierce tussle for the lead, with Marini launching a move at Quercia on lap 21.

Bezzecchi drew alongside on the exit and regained the position at the Tramonto right-hander – all of this allowing Bastianini to start closing in again.

Marini made a failed attempt at regaining the lead at Turn 2 on the following lap, but made a move stick at Quercia.

A mistake for Bezzecchi at Carro on the penultimate tour gave Marini 1.1s of breathing space to secure his second win of the season.

Bezzecchi fended off MotoGP-bound Bastianini by 0.098s to secure a VR46 1-2, while Petronas Sprinta’s Xavi Vierge and the Marc VDS bike of Augusto Fernandez completed the top five.

Tom Luthi was sixth and the sole Intact GP bike at the finish in sixth after teammate Marcel Schrotter – who ran third early on – crashed late on. 

Speed Up’s Fabio Di Giannantonio was seventh at the chequered flag, with Lowes recovering to eighth on his Marc VDS bike from pitlane ahead of Aspar’s Aron Canet and American Racing’s Joe Roberts.

Marini’s championship lead has extended to 17 points over Bastianini, with Bezzecchi a further 27 points adrift in third.

Absent due to COVID-19, Ajo KTM’s Jorge Martin has slipped to fourth in the standings and 33 points down on Marini. 

Misano Moto2 - race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time
1 10 Italy Luca Marini Kalex  
2 72 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Kalex 0.799
3 33 Italy Enea Bastianini Kalex 0.897
4 97 Spain Xavi Vierge Kalex 2.177
5 37 Spain Augusto Fernandez Kalex 8.307
6 12 Switzerland Thomas Luthi Kalex 9.046
7 21 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Speed Up 9.971
8 22 United Kingdom Sam Lowes Kalex 16.485
9 44 Spain Arón Canet Speed Up 17.036
10 16 United States Joe Roberts Kalex 17.209
11 7 Italy Lorenzo Baldassarri Kalex 17.741
12 42 Spain Marcos Ramirez Kalex 19.152
13 19 Italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta Kalex 21.946
14 24 Italy Simone Corsi MV 22.005
15 11 Italy Nicolo Bulega Kalex 24.404
16 96 United Kingdom Jake Dixon Kalex 24.663
17 62 Italy Stefano Manzi MV 27.442
18 35 Thailand Somkiat Chantra Kalex 32.671
19 64 Netherlands Bo Bendsneyder NTS 35.844
20 99 Malaysia Kasma Daniel Kasmayudin Kalex 46.463
  45 Japan Tetsuta Nagashima Kalex  
  55 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin Speed Up  
  23 Germany Marcel Schrotter Kalex  
  27 Indonesia Andi Gilang Kalex  
  2 Switzerland Jesko Raffin NTS  
  57 Spain Edgar Pons Kalex  
  9 Spain Jorge Navarro Speed Up  
  40 Spain Hector Garzo Kalex  
View full results
Leading riders react to Martin's positive COVID test

Previous article

Leading riders react to Martin's positive COVID test
Load comments

About this article

Series Moto2
Event Misano
Drivers Luca Marini
Teams Team VR46
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Vettel tried to buy Ferrari F2004, but was "too expensive"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel tried to buy Ferrari F2004, but was "too expensive"

Ineos in link to Mercedes Formula 1 buy-in
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ineos in link to Mercedes Formula 1 buy-in

How Racing Point upgrade moves on from ‘Pink Mercedes’
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

How Racing Point upgrade moves on from ‘Pink Mercedes’

FIA to clamp down on slow pit entry under safety car in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA to clamp down on slow pit entry under safety car in F1

Wolff defends F1’s $200 million fee for new teams
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff defends F1’s $200 million fee for new teams

2020 F1 Tuscan Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Tuscan Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the San Marino Grand Prix?
MotoGP MotoGP / Preview

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the San Marino Grand Prix?

New F1 entries will have to pay $200m to rival teams
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

New F1 entries will have to pay $200m to rival teams

Latest news

Misano Moto2: Marini beats Bezcecchi in VR46 1-2
MOT2 Moto2 / Race report

Misano Moto2: Marini beats Bezcecchi in VR46 1-2

Leading riders react to Martin's positive COVID test
MOT2 Moto2 / Breaking news

Leading riders react to Martin's positive COVID test

Moto2 race winner Jorge Martin tests positive for COVID-19
MOT2 Moto2 / Breaking news

Moto2 race winner Jorge Martin tests positive for COVID-19

Styria Moto2: Bezzecchi inherits win after Martin penalty
MOT2 Moto2 / Race report

Styria Moto2: Bezzecchi inherits win after Martin penalty

Trending

1
Formula 1

Vettel tried to buy Ferrari F2004, but was "too expensive"

20m
2
Formula 1

Ineos in link to Mercedes Formula 1 buy-in

3h
3
Formula 1

How Racing Point upgrade moves on from ‘Pink Mercedes’

1h
4
Formula 1

FIA to clamp down on slow pit entry under safety car in F1

3h
5
Formula 1

Wolff defends F1’s $200 million fee for new teams

Latest news

Misano Moto2: Marini beats Bezcecchi in VR46 1-2
MOT2

Misano Moto2: Marini beats Bezcecchi in VR46 1-2

Leading riders react to Martin's positive COVID test
MOT2

Leading riders react to Martin's positive COVID test

Moto2 race winner Jorge Martin tests positive for COVID-19
MOT2

Moto2 race winner Jorge Martin tests positive for COVID-19

Styria Moto2: Bezzecchi inherits win after Martin penalty
MOT2

Styria Moto2: Bezzecchi inherits win after Martin penalty

Red Bull Ring Moto2: Martin wins after red flag for huge crash
MOT2

Red Bull Ring Moto2: Martin wins after red flag for huge crash

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.