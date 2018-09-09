Sign in

Moto2 / Breaking news

CGBM Evolution reveals 2019 Moto2 line-up

CGBM Evolution reveals 2019 Moto2 line-up
Jamie Klein
By: Jamie Klein
Sep 9, 2018, 7:09 AM

The CGBM Evolution Moto2 team has revealed its 2019 Moto2 line-up, with Joe Roberts joining the team alongside Iker Lecuona.

The Swiss outfit - currently running under the 'Swiss Innovative Investors' banner - has hired American rider Roberts to replace Sam Lowes, who is returning to the Gresini outfit, for the 2019 campaign.

Roberts joined the Moto2 grid in the middle of last year, replacing Yonny Hernandez at the now-defunct AGR outfit, before moving across to RW Racing for 2018.

Using the NTS frame, the 21-year-old from Los Angeles lies 26th in the standings with a sole points finish at Mugello.

CGBM Evolution boss Fred Corminboeuf commented: "We’re very happy to collaborate with Joe. The goal of the team is clear and evident – we want to allow young riders to reach the best level.

"Welcoming an American rider like Joe to ride alongside Iker is great news. He already has some experience in the electronics given his record in MotoAmerica.

"I think he’s a rider capable of adapting quickly and who fits our philosophy perfectly. We hope to have great seasons together."

Roberts himself added: "It’s fantastic, I’m very happy to join the Swiss Innovative Investors team. I kept an eye on the team as a fan of MotoGP and Moto2, and I could see their professionalism.

"Having the opportunity to join the team is a dream come true and I hope we can have a long and successful partnership together."

RW Racing meanwhile has announced Bo Bendsneyder on a two-year deal starting next season. The Dutchman has endured a difficult rookie season in Moto2 with Tech 3, having failed to score any points.

Italtrans Racing has confirmed its line-up for 2019 as well, with Moto3 frontrunner Enea Bastianini stepping up to join Andrea Locatelli and replacing veteran Mattia Pasini - who has been linked to Forward Racing.

2019 Moto2 line-up so far:

Team Riders
Marc VDS

Spain Alex Marquez

Spain Xavi Vierge
Ajo KTM

Spain Jorge Martin

South Africa Brad Binder
Tech 3 KTM

Italy Marco Bezzecchi

Germany Philipp Oettl
Intact GP

Switzerland Tom Luthi

Germany Marcel Schrotter
CGBM Evolution

United States Joe Roberts 

Spain Iker Lecuona
MV Agusta Forward Racing

Italy Romano Fenati

TBA
Speed Up

Spain Jorge Navarro

TBA
Italtrans

Italy Andrea Locatelli

Italy Enea Bastianini
Tasca Racing

Italy Simone Corsi
Gresini Racing

 Sam Lowes
Petronas-SIC Malaysia Khairul Idham Pawi 
RW Racing Netherlands Bo Bendsneyder
