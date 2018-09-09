Sign in
Moto2 / Misano / Race report

Misano Moto2: Bagnaia extends points lead with comfortable win

David Gruz
By: David Gruz
Sep 9, 2018, 11:19 AM

Francesco Bagnaia took a lights-to-flag win in his home Moto2 race at Misano, the future Pramac Ducati MotoGP rider extending his points lead.

Starting from pole, Bagnaia outbraked Marcel Schrotter to lead into Turn 1, and quickly built a lead of a second.

Behind Bagnaia, Mattia Pasini moved into second and the duo both spent the first half of the race on their own, with Miguel Oliveira making an impressive comeback from ninth on the grid and running third as early as lap two.

Pasini maintained the gap at around a second for 10 laps before he started losing further ground, with Oliveira and Schrotter catching up to the Italtrans rider.

Both riders soon passed Pasini, but Bagnaia was out of reach as he led by nearly four seconds.

Bagnaia eventually took his sixth win of the season by 3.1s, extending his points lead to eight, while Oliveira held off a late charge from Schrotter.

Schrotter tried to steal second on the last lap with a desperate lunge at Turn 14, but Oliveira held on.

Pasini also came under pressure from Joan Mir, the duo trading places a couple of times, but the Italian kept fourth.

Lorenzo Baldassarri came from outside the top 10 to finish sixth, followed by Fabio Quartararo and Brad Binder.

Jorge Navarro had a strong first half of the race, climbing as high as fifth, but was soon ordered to drop a place due to track limits and he lost further positions to settle for ninth, ahead of Xavi Vierge.

Romano Fenati was black-flagged for irresponsible behaviour as he reached over to the brake lever of Stefano Manzi's bike in retaliation for a previous overtaking attempt from Manzi, which resulted in both riders running wide. Manzi later retired with a crash.

Jesko Raffin, who was denied a full-time Moto2 ride in 2018 due to a "lack of consistent good results", impressed in his return to the series by taking 15th despite having to start from the pitlane due to a mechanical issue.

Alex Marquez was tapped by Augusto Fernandez on the opening lap and fell, eventually only taking 18th.

British duo Danny Kent and Sam Lowes, as well as Tetsuta Nagashima also crashed, while Bagnaia's VR46 teammate Luca Marini retired with smoke coming out of the rear of his bike.

Race results

Cla Rider Bike Laps Gap
1 Italy Francesco Bagnaia  Kalex 25 41'02.106
2 Portugal Miguel Oliveira  KTM 25 3.108
3 Germany Marcel Schrotter  Kalex 25 4.094
4 Italy Mattia Pasini  Kalex 25 6.320
5 Spain Joan Mir  Kalex 25 6.728
6 Italy Lorenzo Baldassarri  Kalex 25 9.470
7 France Fabio Quartararo  Speed Up 25 12.068
8 South Africa Brad Binder  KTM 25 12.134
9 Spain Jorge Navarro  Kalex 25 17.425
10 Spain Xavi Vierge  Kalex 25 21.986
11 Italy Simone Corsi  Kalex 25 24.701
12 Australia Remy Gardner  Tech 3 25 25.582
13 Switzerland Dominique Aegerter  KTM 25 25.760
14 Italy Andrea Locatelli  Kalex 25 26.718
15 Switzerland Jesko Raffin  Kalex 25 31.168
16 United States Joe Roberts  NTS 25 38.707
17 South Africa Steven Odendaal  NTS 25 39.432
18 Spain Alex Marquez  Kalex 25 39.551
19 Spain Iker Lecuona  KTM 25 40.436
20 Netherlands Bo Bendsneyder  Tech 3 25 41.814
21 Niki Tuuli  Kalex 25 48.043
22 Malaysia Khairul Idham Pawi  Kalex 25 53.390
23 France Jules Danilo  Kalex 25 1'05.605
24 Italy Federico Fuligni  Kalex 25 1'16.602
25 Xavi Cardelus  Kalex 25 1'31.250
  Spain Augusto Fernandez  Kalex 21 4 Laps
  Italy Stefano Manzi  Suter 18 7 Laps
  Japan Tetsuta Nagashima  Kalex 15 10 Laps
  Sheridan Morais  Kalex 13 12 Laps
  United Kingdom Sam Lowes  KTM 11 14 Laps
  Italy Luca Marini  Kalex 9 16 Laps
  United Kingdom Danny Kent  Speed Up 1 24 Laps
DSQ Italy Romano Fenati  Kalex 18  
Series Moto2
Event Misano
Sub-event Sunday race
Drivers Francesco Bagnaia
Teams Team VR46
Author David Gruz
Article type Race report

