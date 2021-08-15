Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Styrian Moto2: Bezzecchi wins; Gardner, Fernandez hit trouble
Moto2 / Spielberg II Race report

Austrian Moto2: Fernandez fends off Ogura for fourth win of 2021

By:

MotoGP-bound Raul Fernandez fended off fellow Moto2 rookie Ai Ogura to win the Austrian Grand Prix and close in on his championship leading Ajo KTM teammate Remy Gardner.

Austrian Moto2: Fernandez fends off Ogura for fourth win of 2021

A week after his promotion to MotoGP in 2022 with Tech 3 KTM was announced – a move he wasn’t thrilled about – Fernandez boosted his title hopes at the Red Bull Ring on Sunday with the fourth win of his rookie season after Gardner was a distant seventh.

Sam Lowes converted pole position into the holeshot from Fernandez, while a multi-rider collision erupted at Turn 1 instigated by American Racing rider Cameron Beaubier – who was hit with a double long-lap penalty.

Fernandez found his way into the lead at Turn 3 on the third lap, while Ogura quickly followed suit on the Marc VDS rider two tours later.

Both Fernandez and Ogura quickly put eight tenths between themselves and the chasing pack, while the gap between the leaders hovered around three tenths.

Lowes was dumped out of the podium places on lap six by his Marc VDS teammate Augusto Fernandez, but the latter could do nothing to close in on Ogura and Fernandez ahead of him.

Fernandez managed to get his lead up to half a second on lap 17, but Ogura responded in the closing stages and brought that disadvantage down again.

Despite Ogura’s best intentions, Fernandez continued to resist the pressure placed on him by his fellow Moto2 rookie, breaking open the gap to almost eight tenths of a second as they started the final lap.

Fernandez came under no threat through to the chequered flag, leading Ogura by 0.845s – the Honda Team Asia rider securing his maiden MotoGP podium in second.

Augusto Fernandez completed the podium in third ahead of Lowes – who was one of only a handful of riders to race with the harder rear tyre – and VR46 rider Celestino Vietti.

The VR46 rookie thought he was celebrating a season-best fifth, but was demoted one spot to sixth for exceeding track limits on the last lap, which promoted Honda Team Asia’s Somkiat Chantra to a career-best fifth after a last-corner clash between the pair.

Gardner’s seventh was the worst of his 2021 season so far, the Australian beating Aspar’s Aron Canet, the SAG Kalex of Tom Luthi and Styrian GP winner Marco Bezzecchi to round out the top 10.

Bezzecchi’s disappointing result means he slips further behind in the championship standings to 47 adrift of Gardner going to the British GP.

Race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Gap
1 25 Spain Raúl Fernández Kalex  
2 79 Japan Ai Ogura Kalex 0.845
3 37 Spain Augusto Fernandez Kalex 2.747
4 22 United Kingdom Sam Lowes Kalex 4.412
5 35 Thailand Somkiat Chantra Kalex 8.850
6 13 Italy Celestino Vietti Ramus Kalex 8.782
7 87 Australia Remy Gardner Kalex 13.657
8 44 Spain Arón Canet Boscoscuro B-21 16.499
9 12 Switzerland Thomas Luthi Kalex 17.108
10 72 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Kalex 19.588
11 96 United Kingdom Jake Dixon Kalex 21.283
12 21 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Kalex 21.703
13 14 Italy Tony Arbolino Kalex 21.866
14 97 Spain Xavi Vierge Kalex 27.146
15 40 Spain Hector Garzo Kalex 29.128
16 16 United States Joe Roberts Kalex 33.058
17 64 Netherlands Bo Bendsneyder Kalex 38.235
18 55 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin NTS 38.357
19 24 Italy Simone Corsi MV Agusta 38.643
20 6 United States Cameron Beaubier Kalex 44.344
21 29 Taiga Hada Kalex 46.490
22 11 Italy Nicolo Bulega Kalex 47.560
23 23 Germany Marcel Schrotter Kalex 1'05.584
24 62 Italy Stefano Manzi Kalex 1'09.436
  5 Italy Yari Montella Boscoscuro B-21  
  42 Spain Marcos Ramirez Kalex  
  70 Belgium Barry Baltus NTS  
  19 Italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta Kalex  
  75 Spain Albert Arenas Boscoscuro B-21  
  9 Spain Jorge Navarro Boscoscuro B-21  
View full results
shares
comments
Styrian Moto2: Bezzecchi wins; Gardner, Fernandez hit trouble

Previous article

Styrian Moto2: Bezzecchi wins; Gardner, Fernandez hit trouble
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula E

Mercedes set to quit Formula E ahead of Gen3 era

1 h
2
Formula 1

Alonso: Alpine has lost too much ground to McLaren

3 h
3
MotoGP

The Moto3 rider set for the great leap to MotoGP in 2022

1 d
4
Formula E

Berlin E-Prix: Vandoorne on pole, Evans top championship runner

46 min
5
IndyCar

Lundgaard says IndyCar debut was “a hell of an experience”

10 h
Latest news
Austrian Moto2: Fernandez fends off Ogura for fourth win of 2021
MOT2

Austrian Moto2: Fernandez fends off Ogura for fourth win of 2021

9m
Styrian Moto2: Bezzecchi wins; Gardner, Fernandez hit trouble
MOT2

Styrian Moto2: Bezzecchi wins; Gardner, Fernandez hit trouble

Aug 8, 2021
Assen Moto2: Fernandez leads Gardner in another Ajo KTM 1-2
MOT2

Assen Moto2: Fernandez leads Gardner in another Ajo KTM 1-2

Jun 27, 2021
Sachsenring Moto2: Gardner dominates, Fernandez crashes out
MOT2

Sachsenring Moto2: Gardner dominates, Fernandez crashes out

Jun 20, 2021
KTM and Ajo Motorsport continue partnership in Moto2, Moto3
MOT2

KTM and Ajo Motorsport continue partnership in Moto2, Moto3

Jun 20, 2021
More from
Lewis Duncan
Marquez: Vinales "did the right thing" to apologise to Yamaha Austrian GP
MotoGP

Marquez: Vinales "did the right thing" to apologise to Yamaha

Austria Moto3: Garcia wins by just 0.027s with last-lap Oncu pass Spielberg II
Moto3

Austria Moto3: Garcia wins by just 0.027s with last-lap Oncu pass

The irony and vindication behind Martin's maiden MotoGP victory Styrian GP Prime
MotoGP

The irony and vindication behind Martin's maiden MotoGP victory

Raúl Fernández More from
Raúl Fernández
The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022 Prime
MotoGP

The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022

Tech 3 critical of how KTM announced Fernandez’s MotoGP signing Styrian GP
MotoGP

Tech 3 critical of how KTM announced Fernandez’s MotoGP signing

Tech 3 KTM completes 2022 MotoGP line-up with Raul Fernandez
Video Inside
MotoGP

Tech 3 KTM completes 2022 MotoGP line-up with Raul Fernandez

Trending Today

Mercedes set to quit Formula E ahead of Gen3 era
Video Inside
Formula E Formula E

Mercedes set to quit Formula E ahead of Gen3 era

Alonso: Alpine has lost too much ground to McLaren
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Alpine has lost too much ground to McLaren

The Moto3 rider set for the great leap to MotoGP in 2022
MotoGP MotoGP

The Moto3 rider set for the great leap to MotoGP in 2022

Berlin E-Prix: Vandoorne on pole, Evans top championship runner
Formula E Formula E

Berlin E-Prix: Vandoorne on pole, Evans top championship runner

Lundgaard says IndyCar debut was “a hell of an experience”
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Lundgaard says IndyCar debut was “a hell of an experience”

“Insane” lapped-car rule has an “easy fix”, says Power
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

“Insane” lapped-car rule has an “easy fix”, says Power

Austrian Moto2: Fernandez fends off Ogura for fourth win of 2021
Moto2 Moto2

Austrian Moto2: Fernandez fends off Ogura for fourth win of 2021

Marquez: Vinales "did the right thing" to apologise to Yamaha
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: Vinales "did the right thing" to apologise to Yamaha

Latest news

Austrian Moto2: Fernandez fends off Ogura for fourth win of 2021
Moto2 Moto2

Austrian Moto2: Fernandez fends off Ogura for fourth win of 2021

Styrian Moto2: Bezzecchi wins; Gardner, Fernandez hit trouble
Moto2 Moto2

Styrian Moto2: Bezzecchi wins; Gardner, Fernandez hit trouble

Assen Moto2: Fernandez leads Gardner in another Ajo KTM 1-2
Moto2 Moto2

Assen Moto2: Fernandez leads Gardner in another Ajo KTM 1-2

Sachsenring Moto2: Gardner dominates, Fernandez crashes out
Moto2 Moto2

Sachsenring Moto2: Gardner dominates, Fernandez crashes out

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.