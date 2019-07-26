Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Pocono
16 Aug
-
18 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Practice in
2 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
Tickets
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix I
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
FIM Endurance / Suzuka 8 Hours / Qualifying report

Suzuka 8 Hours: Yamaha pips Kawasaki to provisional pole

shares
comments
Suzuka 8 Hours: Yamaha pips Kawasaki to provisional pole
By:
Jul 26, 2019, 10:02 AM

Yamaha Factory Racing claimed provisional pole for the 2019 Suzuka 8 Hours, beating the works Kawasaki team by just 0.014s in Friday qualifying.

Katsuyuki Nakasuga, Michael van der Mark and Alex Lowes combined to set an average time of 2m06.619s astride the #21 YZF-R1, which proved enough to upset last year’s pole-sitting team Kawasaki.

Yamaha also secured the quickest individual time of qualifying, courtesy of Nakasuga’s stellar effort of 2m05.922s in the morning session.

Leon Haslam, Jonathan Rea and Toprak Razgatlioglu lowered their average time in the afternoon, but just fell short of securing a second consecutive provisional pole for the factory Kawasaki squad.

The #33 Honda crew of Takumi Takahashi, Ryuichi Kiyonari and Stefan Bradl, which dominated testing in the run-up to the event, ended up third, nearly half a second down on the factory Yamaha with an average time of 2m07.106s.

Read Also:

Moto2 rider Dominique Aegerter, British Superbike racer Xavi Fores and Ryo Mizuno put the #634 HARC-Pro Honda team in fourth, ahead of the #12 Yoshimura Suzuki crew of Kazuki Watanabe, Yukio Kagayama and Sylvain Guintoli.

The second row of the grid was completed by full-season EWC contender YART and its experienced trio of Broc Parkes, Marvin Fritz and Niccolo Canepa on the #7 Yamaha.

The #1 F.C.C. TSR Honda team was seventh and the last to qualify within a second of the chart-topping Yamaha.

Qualifying for the Suzuka 8 Hours continues on Saturday, with the top 10 teams battling it out in Superpole-style Top 10 Trials session.

Qualifying results (Top 10 only):

Pos.

No.

Riders

Team/Bike

Time/Gap

1

21

Katsuyuki Nakasuga

Michael van der Mark

Alex Lowes 

Yamaha Factory Racing

2m06.619

2

10

Leon Haslam

Jonathan Rea

Toprak Razgatlioglu

Kawasaki Racing

0.014s

3

33

Takumi Takahashi

Ryuichi Kiyonari

Stefan Bradl

Red Bull Honda

0.487s

4

634

Dominique Aegerter

Xavi Fores

Ryo Mizuno

HARC-Pro Honda

0.564s

5

12

Kazuki Watanabe

Yukio Kagayama

Sylvain Guintoli

Yoshimura Suzuki

0.568s

6

7

Broc Parkes

Marvin Fritz

Niccolo Canepa

YART Yamaha

0.690s

7

1

Mike de Meglio

Freddy Foray

Josh Hook

FCC TSR Honda

0.859s

8

090

Taiga Hada

Tetsuta Nagashima

Kousuke Akiyoshi

Teluru SAG RT Honda

1.297s

9

95

Bradley Ray

Tommy Bridewell

S-Pulse Suzuki

1.692s

10

19

Yuki Takahashi

Tomoyoshi Koyama

Troy Herfoss

Moriwaki Honda

2.139s
Next article
Suzuka 8 Hours preview: Can Honda end Yamaha's hegemony?

Previous article

Suzuka 8 Hours preview: Can Honda end Yamaha's hegemony?

Next article

Rain forces Suzuka 8 Hours superpole cancellation

Rain forces Suzuka 8 Hours superpole cancellation
Load comments

About this article

Series FIM Endurance
Event Suzuka 8 Hours
Author Rachit Thukral

Race hub

Belgian GP

Belgian GP

29 Aug - 1 Sep
FP1 Starts in
8 days
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
05:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
09:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
06:00
12:00
Q1 Sat 31 Aug
09:00
15:00
Race Sun 1 Sep
09:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

2
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h
3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest news

Honda "asked too much" from Takahashi in Suzuka 8 Hours
FIME

Honda "asked too much" from Takahashi in Suzuka 8 Hours

Kawasaki pair describe “rollercoaster of emotions” at Suzuka
FIME

Kawasaki pair describe “rollercoaster of emotions” at Suzuka

Kawasaki declared Suzuka 8 Hours winner after protest
FIME

Kawasaki declared Suzuka 8 Hours winner after protest

Suzuka 8 Hours: Yamaha wins after last-minute Rea crash
FIME

Suzuka 8 Hours: Yamaha wins after last-minute Rea crash

Suzuka 8 Hours: Rea puts Kawasaki in lead at halfway point
FIME

Suzuka 8 Hours: Rea puts Kawasaki in lead at halfway point

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.