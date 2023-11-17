Lamborghini | Asia, Race 2: Giltrap/Van Der Drift uncatchable
Marco Giltrap and Chris Van Der Drift wrapped up the 2023 Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia season, won some time ago by the PRO Class pair who also triumphed in the last round held today at Vallelunga.
The Absolute Racing duo took yet another success in a memorable year, dominating from the first to the last lap of a race which produced little in the way of excitement in the first half, but which then sparked into life after the whirlwind of pit stops with comebacks and battles for the other categories and podium positions.
Remaining among the PROs, the other entered crew made up of Wiser/Xu were in second place, but they fell out of contention when it was the Chinese driver’s turn to get behind the wheel of the Harmony Racing Huracan, and from 2nd overall he found himself in 14th.
After Giltrap, the chequered flag was taken in order by Wells/Lee (DW Evans GT), who recovered three positions to win the PRO/AM Class ahead of Li/Cecotto (TRT Racing), with the Monegasque unstoppable in his climb back up the field with a series of overtaking moves and fast laps, achieving 3rd overall and 2nd in the category.
The Top 5 also included the leaders of the AM Class, with Lee/Kwon giving the SQDA-GRIT team success by beating the category champions, Lommahadthai/Promsombat (Star Performance by Absolute) and Tai/Huang (BC Racing).
T.Walls/J.Walls (Objective Racing) finished seventh and completed the podium of the PRO/AM Class, while H.Kwong/E.Kwong (Triple Ace Racing), Lou/Rouget (Vortex Racing) and Kang/Lu (TRT Racing) finished in the overall Top10.
Finally, the Lamborghini Cup Class Champion, Supachai Weeraborwornpong, was able to celebrate his title victory by finishing ahead of Zairel/Zairel (HZO Fortis Racing) and Ma Chi Min (Kam Lung Racing).
Latest news
Vegas GP fans offered $200 F1 merchandise vouchers after being sent home
Vegas GP fans offered $200 F1 merchandise vouchers after being sent home Vegas GP fans offered $200 F1 merchandise vouchers after being sent home
70th Macau GP live: Watch all the action as it happens
70th Macau GP live: Watch all the action as it happens 70th Macau GP live: Watch all the action as it happens
F1 Las Vegas GP qualifying – Start time, how to watch, TV channel
F1 Las Vegas GP qualifying – Start time, how to watch, TV channel F1 Las Vegas GP qualifying – Start time, how to watch, TV channel
F1 explains why spectators were ejected from Las Vegas track before FP2
F1 explains why spectators were ejected from Las Vegas track before FP2 F1 explains why spectators were ejected from Las Vegas track before FP2
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.