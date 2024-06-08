All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
Le Mans

Why Toyota chose Lopez over Miyata to replace Conway at Le Mans

Toyota chose Jose Maria Lopez over official reserve Ritomo Miyata as a late stand-in for the Le Mans 24 Hours because the Japanese driver is still an event rookie.

Gary Watkins
Gary Watkins
Upd:
#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Jose Maria Lopez

Photo by: Shameem Fahath

The decision to recall Lopez to the #7 Toyota GR010 HYBRID Le Mans Hypercar for the double-points World Endurance Championship round on 15/16 June was “a very simple one”, according to Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe director Rob Leupen. 

He explained that it was a straightforward move to bring the Argentinian back after Mike Conway broke two ribs and his collarbone in a cycling accident on Thursday “because of his experience and the inexperience of Ritomo”.

Miyata, who won both the Super Formula and Super GT titles in Japan last year was named as test and reserve driver for Toyota’s WEC assault at the start of the year, at the same time as it was confirmed that Lopez would be replaced in the #7 entry alongside Conway and Kamui Kobayashi by Nyck de Vries after six years with the manufacturer. 

“Ritomo has never driven here at Le Mans and he is with Swiss outfit Cool Racing in LMP2, and the other option was Jose,” said Leupen. 

“We discussed it within the team, and with Kamui [who is also team principal of the WEC squad] involved and Akio Toyoda [Toyota chairman] back in Japan, and it was decided it was best for everyone, including Ritomo, for Jose to jump in #7.”

Leupen stressed that Miyata, who will get his first experience of the Circuit de la Sarthe at Le Mans on Sunday in the official pre-event Test Day, would remain on call for Toyota for the remainder of the event. 

“You never know - it is still a long week,” he stated. 

Ritomo Miyata, #36 au TOM'S GR Supra

Ritomo Miyata, #36 au TOM'S GR Supra

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Miyata will get some laps with Toyota on Sunday as well as driving the Cool squad’s #37 ORECA-Gibson 07 LMP2. He is listed in both the #7 and #8 cars for the day-long test. 

Leupen revealed that the harder decision for Toyota was how to replace Lopez at the Auto Sport Promotion Lexus team in which he is contesting the full WEC this year in the new LMGT3 class. 

Expatriate Briton Jack Hawksworth has been flown in from the USA to take the seat for the professional driver in ASP’s #87 Lexus RC F GT3 alongside Esteban Masson and Takeshi Kimura.

Leupen revealed that switching Miyata to the Lexus was considered, but he explained that Ben Barnicoat, who won last year’s IMSA SportsCar Championship GT Daytona Pro title in a Vasser Sullivan Lexus with Hawksworth, was not an option. 

Barnicoat will racing AF Corse’s LMP2 entry with Nicolas Varrone and Francois Perrodo at Le Mans. 

Hawksworth described the circumstances leading up to his Le Mans debut at a “whirlwind”. 

#14 VasserSullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat

#14 VasserSullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat

Photo by: Brett Farmer / Motorsport Images

He revealed that he was driving to the track from his hotel at Mid-Ohio where he was scheduled to race a Toyota GR Supra GT4 Evo for the Hattori Motorsports team this weekend when he received the call from Lexus on Friday. 

“I was on my way to the circuit and then I got a phone call from Andy Graves from Toyota Racing Development [which oversees the Lexus programme in the USA],” explained Hawksworth. “That was it - I was on my way here!

“I went to the track, picked up my stuff, and then I went back to the hotel, and then straight to Detroit and booked a flight on the way.”

He arrived at Le Mans late on Saturday morning, in time for ASP’s scheduled scrutineering slot at lunchtime. 

“Le Mans was on my bucket list, but not on my immediate radar,” he said. “To be able to do it with Lexus, a brand I’ve been racing with for so long, is kind of cool.”

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Toyota driver Conway ruled out of Le Mans, replaced by Lopez
Next article Why BMW shouldn't be discounted on its Le Mans return

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Gary Watkins
More from
Gary Watkins
Le Mans 24 Hours: Estre leads Porsche 1-2 on test day

Le Mans 24 Hours: Estre leads Porsche 1-2 on test day

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans test day
Le Mans 24 Hours: Estre leads Porsche 1-2 on test day
Le Mans 24 Hours: Kobayashi leads opening test session for Toyota

Le Mans 24 Hours: Kobayashi leads opening test session for Toyota

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans test day
Le Mans 24 Hours: Kobayashi leads opening test session for Toyota
How Porsche privateers proved their worth in an elongated WEC Spa 6 Hours

How Porsche privateers proved their worth in an elongated WEC Spa 6 Hours

Prime
Prime
WEC
Spa
How Porsche privateers proved their worth in an elongated WEC Spa 6 Hours
Jose Maria Lopez
More from
Jose Maria Lopez
Lopez didn't look for another Hypercar drive after losing Toyota WEC seat

Lopez didn't look for another Hypercar drive after losing Toyota WEC seat

WEC
Lopez didn't look for another Hypercar drive after losing Toyota WEC seat
De Vries replaces Lopez in Toyota's WEC 2024 line-up

De Vries replaces Lopez in Toyota's WEC 2024 line-up

WEC
De Vries replaces Lopez in Toyota's WEC 2024 line-up
Why Jose Maria Lopez isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio

Why Jose Maria Lopez isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio

Prime
Prime
WEC
Why Jose Maria Lopez isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio
More from
Toyota Gazoo Racing
The petrolhead obsession that drives WRC champion Rovanpera

The petrolhead obsession that drives WRC champion Rovanpera

WRC
The petrolhead obsession that drives WRC champion Rovanpera
Vasselon's departure as Toyota technical director was brought forward

Vasselon's departure as Toyota technical director was brought forward

WEC
Vasselon's departure as Toyota technical director was brought forward
The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed

The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed

Prime
Prime
WRC
The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed

Latest news

FIA admonishes F1 Canadian GP promoter over track invasion

FIA admonishes F1 Canadian GP promoter over track invasion

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP
FIA admonishes F1 Canadian GP promoter over track invasion
Perez handed Spanish GP grid drop after F1 Canada crash

Perez handed Spanish GP grid drop after F1 Canada crash

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP
Perez handed Spanish GP grid drop after F1 Canada crash
Supercars star Cam Waters' Cup debut was short but 'sensational'

Supercars star Cam Waters' Cup debut was short but 'sensational'

NAS NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
Supercars star Cam Waters' Cup debut was short but 'sensational'
How a patient approach helped Power end a two-year winless streak

How a patient approach helped Power end a two-year winless streak

Indy IndyCar
Road America
How a patient approach helped Power end a two-year winless streak

Prime

Discover prime content
Why BMW shouldn't be discounted on its Le Mans return

Why BMW shouldn't be discounted on its Le Mans return

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
By James Newbold
Why BMW shouldn't be discounted on its Le Mans return
The new faces among Le Mans’ oldest class

The new faces among Le Mans’ oldest class

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans test day
By Stephen Lickorish
The new faces among Le Mans’ oldest class
The Le Mans oddities that have added to the race's legend

The Le Mans oddities that have added to the race's legend

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
By Gary Watkins
The Le Mans oddities that have added to the race's legend
The Peugeot rookies who conquered Le Mans but missed out on F1

The Peugeot rookies who conquered Le Mans but missed out on F1

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
By James Newbold
The Peugeot rookies who conquered Le Mans but missed out on F1
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global