Porsche, Ford penalised in final GTE Pro BoP

Porsche and Ford have been hit with weight increases for the Le Mans 24 Hours in the final Balance of Performance issued for the GTE Pro category.

The Porsche 911 RSR will race 10kg heavier than it did in qualifying, after the two retro-liveried Manthey cars locked out the front row in class, while its nearest challenger, the Ford GT will race 8kg heavier.

Corvette, BMW and Aston Martin have been handed weight breaks, with the C7.R losing 5kg and the two new cars in the class, the M8 GTE and the Vantage GTE, both shedding 10kg.

Aston Martin, which said it anticipated further BoP help after its cars were both five seconds off the pace in qualifying, has also been handed another minor power boost.

The Ferrari 488 GTE Evo is the only car that will race at the same weight it qualified, but the Italian marque has been given a modest 1kg increase in fuel allocation.

Porsche has also been hit with a 10kg weight increase in the GTE Am division after its cars took four of the top five grid slots in class.

Aston Martin’s old-generation Vantage has been given a 10kg weight reduction, while the Ferrari 488 GTE remains unchanged.