NASCAR Garage 56 entry wins Le Mans GTE pit stop challenge
NASCAR’s Garage 56 entry in the Le Mans 24 Hours has been able to taste victory at the endurance classic after all.
Garage 56 is the entry that the Automobile Club de l'Ouest (ACO) sets aside for the “technology of tomorrow and beyond” of innovative machinery.
NASCAR’s entry this year – a modified version of the Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 race car – is a collaboration of NASCAR, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet, IMSA, and Goodyear. It will run in the event this weekend but is basically in a class by itself and cannot win.
However, the entry’s Hendrick pit crew topped 16 competitors in the GTE class to win Tuesday’s Pit Stop Challenge despite being the only team competing with a manual jack. They were also fifth overall.
Hendrick Motorsports team members
Photo by: NASCAR Media
The five-person crew changed four Goodyear Eagle tires in 10.364 seconds, edging Northwest AMR by 0.12 seconds. They finished fifth overall, just 0.3 seconds behind the top finishing team.
“It was actually our fastest stop of the day, so I would say I was surprised, but also very pleased,” said Hendrick’s pit crew coach Evan Kureczka. “You can tell the fans were very impressed with the fact that we were using a jack to jack the car up.
“You could see the smiles on their faces, we put on a great show for the fans.”
Even more impressive – it was the team’s first time working together in a competition setting.
“Over the past eight months we’ve put this team together and we’ve rolled with them the entire time and knew this is what we were going to bring to Le Mans, but we had to get them up to speed together,” Kureczka said.
Hendrick Motorsports team members
Photo by: NASCAR Media
The crew includes Dawson Backus (front tire changer), Mike Moss (rear tire changer), Donovan Williams (jackman), Cody French (front tire carrier) and Jarius Morehead (rear tire carrier). All five compete for HMS in the NASCAR Cup Series.
“This is a special moment to be able to represent Hendrick Motorsports, represent our families, America and NASCAR as a whole,” said Williams, the only jackman competing in the competition.
“We just relied on our training, and it came into place instinctively. I think we all just went out there and performed and didn’t think too much.
“That’s what’s special about sports – we all come from athletic backgrounds and were able to lean on that when you talk about canceling out the crowd, locking in and being in the moment.”
Hendrick Motorsports team members
Photo by: NASCAR Media
The NASCAR Garage 56 entry will be driven by 2009 Formula 1 World Champion Jenson Button, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson and two-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner Mike Rockenfeller in this weekend’s 100th anniversary running of the world-famous endurance race.
LMP2 bosses hit out at "weak" Le Mans penalty for illegal laser use
Toyota blasts “Americanisation” of Le Mans with new safety car rules
Documentary on NASCAR Garage 56 entry coming to Prime Video
Documentary on NASCAR Garage 56 entry coming to Prime Video Documentary on NASCAR Garage 56 entry coming to Prime Video
Button wants WEC Hypercar drive for Le Mans 2024
Button wants WEC Hypercar drive for Le Mans 2024 Button wants WEC Hypercar drive for Le Mans 2024
Why Button's motorsport journey is far from over
Why Button's motorsport journey is far from over Why Button's motorsport journey is far from over
After horrible start, Larson "proud" of fourth at Gateway
After horrible start, Larson "proud" of fourth at Gateway After horrible start, Larson "proud" of fourth at Gateway
Byron needed "a little bit more" to beat Blaney at Charlotte
Byron needed "a little bit more" to beat Blaney at Charlotte Byron needed "a little bit more" to beat Blaney at Charlotte
Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture
Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture
Latest news
Le Mans 24h: Porsche beats Ferrari in opening night practice
Le Mans 24h: Porsche beats Ferrari in opening night practice Le Mans 24h: Porsche beats Ferrari in opening night practice
Despite three wins, Kyle Busch has more 'potential' at RCR
Despite three wins, Kyle Busch has more 'potential' at RCR Despite three wins, Kyle Busch has more 'potential' at RCR
Le Mans 24h: Ferrari tops first qualifying, Hyperpole spots decided
Le Mans 24h: Ferrari tops first qualifying, Hyperpole spots decided Le Mans 24h: Ferrari tops first qualifying, Hyperpole spots decided
Peugeot 'disappointed' by Le Mans speed after missing Hyperpole
Peugeot 'disappointed' by Le Mans speed after missing Hyperpole Peugeot 'disappointed' by Le Mans speed after missing Hyperpole
How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle
How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle
Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide
Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide
How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon
How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon
Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?
Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony
The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.