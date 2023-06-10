Jimmie Johnson describes "incredible" first stint at Le Mans
Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson completed his first stint at Le Mans without issue, driving the Garage 56 NASCAR entry.
Mike Rockenfeller began the race behind the wheel of the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. They started at the front of the GTE-Am field, and avoided all of the early chaos that has plagued the 24-hour endurance race.
Johnson, 47, got his chance after Rockenfeller. The veteran NASCAR driver has some sports car racing experience, and ran several IMSA endurance races over the last two years. His best result came during the 2021 Rolex 24 at Daytona, finishing second overall.
At Le Mans on Saturday, Johnson completed 12 laps in a stint just shy of 59 minutes. Most of it took place with slow zones around the track due to multiple incidents. Former F1 World Champion Jenson Button has since replaced him behind the wheel and will drive a double stint.
“It was incredible," said Johnson. "I had slow zones that took place with two or three big crashes on track. It was a totally different experience to work through those areas and take back off. All in all, just an amazing experience."
#24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 of Jimmie Johnson
Photo by: Nikolaz Godet
After retiring from full-time NASCAR competition after the 2020 season, Johnson has made it his mission to tackle as many new challenges as possible. After having tried IndyCar and competed in the Indianapolis 500, he's moved into a team ownership role in the NASCAR Cup Series.
While running Le Mans for the first time, he's been taking it all in and engaging with fans whenever possible ... even during the race.
"One of the slow zones, it was a very crowded area with the fans – they were waving at me so I was waving back. It was really, really fun. I want every lap I can get. As long as they can keep me in the car, I’ll take it. Jenson is going to do a double, I’ll come back and do a double and then we’ll work from there.”
Documentary on NASCAR Garage 56 entry coming to Prime Video
Documentary on NASCAR Garage 56 entry coming to Prime Video Documentary on NASCAR Garage 56 entry coming to Prime Video
NASCAR Garage 56 entry wins Le Mans GTE pit stop challenge
NASCAR Garage 56 entry wins Le Mans GTE pit stop challenge NASCAR Garage 56 entry wins Le Mans GTE pit stop challenge
What’s behind Jimmie Johnson’s NASCAR slump?
What’s behind Jimmie Johnson’s NASCAR slump? What’s behind Jimmie Johnson’s NASCAR slump?
Button: Joining Le Mans NASCAR entry felt like "mistake" at first
Button: Joining Le Mans NASCAR entry felt like "mistake" at first Button: Joining Le Mans NASCAR entry felt like "mistake" at first
After horrible start, Larson "proud" of fourth at Gateway
After horrible start, Larson "proud" of fourth at Gateway After horrible start, Larson "proud" of fourth at Gateway
Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture
Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture
Latest news
Catsburg: "Insane" for Corvette to win at Le Mans despite losing two laps
Catsburg: "Insane" for Corvette to win at Le Mans despite losing two laps Catsburg: "Insane" for Corvette to win at Le Mans despite losing two laps
Pier Guidi feared “everything was lost” before Ferrari Le Mans win
Pier Guidi feared “everything was lost” before Ferrari Le Mans win Pier Guidi feared “everything was lost” before Ferrari Le Mans win
Red Bull: F1 success made sweeter after years of pain behind Mercedes
Red Bull: F1 success made sweeter after years of pain behind Mercedes Red Bull: F1 success made sweeter after years of pain behind Mercedes
Cadillac “proud” of Le Mans podium, knows where to improve – Westbrook
Cadillac “proud” of Le Mans podium, knows where to improve – Westbrook Cadillac “proud” of Le Mans podium, knows where to improve – Westbrook
The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours
The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours
10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far
10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far 10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far
How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence
How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence
How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle
How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle
Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide
Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide
How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon
How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon
Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?
Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.