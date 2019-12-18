Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Le Mans / Breaking news

Le Mans introduces new 'hyperpole' format for 2020

shares
comments
Le Mans introduces new 'hyperpole' format for 2020
By:
Dec 18, 2019, 3:59 PM

A new qualifying format dubbed 'Hyperpole' will set the top positions on the grid for next year's Le Mans 24 Hours.

The top six cars in each of the four classes during a 45-minute qualifying period on Wednesday will go forward to half-hour Hyperpole session on Thursday ahead of next year's FIA World Endurannce Championship finale on June 13/14. 

The 24 cars that make it through to this shootout session will be allowed one run because they will not be permitted to return to their pit during the 30 minutes. Teams will have free choice of tyres within the existing allocation for qualifying and the race. 

Wednesday qualifying will take place between 23:15 and 00:00, while the Hyperpole procedure will run from 21:00 and 21:30 the following day. 

Pierre Fillon, president of Le Mans organiser the Automobile Club de l'Ouest, explained that the new format was aimed at "guaranteeing two exciting sessions for both drivers and spectators, where all the focus will be on sheer speed in a quest for the perfect lap". 

"Adrenalin, suspense and concentration will be at a max for every team out there," he said. "It will be a thrilling prelude to the ensuing 24-hour battle on our iconic 13km track. 

"Le Mans will once again be a celebration of racing that goes on for several days, and not just a weekend.”

The new Hyperpole procedure replaces the previous format that involved six hours of qualifying in three two-hour sessions across Wednesday and Thursday.

Free practice will now begin at 15:30 on Wednesday with a session lasting four and a half hours and will continue with another short session before first qualifying. 

Two further practice sessions will sandwich Hyperpole qualifying on Thursday. 

The start time of the race itself has been changed to 16:00 on Saturday, an hour later than it has been in recent years, a change that was announced in October.

2020 Le Mans practice and qualifying schedule:

Wednesday, June 10

15:30–20:00: Free practice

22:00–23:00: Free practice

23:15–00:00: Qualifying

Thursday, June 11

17:00–19:00: Free practice

21:00–21:30: Hyperpole

22:00–00:00: Free practice  

Next article
Deletraz, Piquet join Charouz for 2020 F2 season

Previous article

Deletraz, Piquet join Charouz for 2020 F2 season
Load comments

About this article

Series Le Mans
Author Gary Watkins

Le Mans Next session

24 Hours of Le Mans

24 Hours of Le Mans

6 Jun - 14 Jun

Trending

1
Formula 1

Rebranded AlphaTauri team reveals F1 car launch date

2h
2
Le Mans

Le Mans introduces new 'hyperpole' format for 2020

58m
3
MotoGP

Lorenzo offered Yamaha MotoGP test role for 2020

4
NASCAR

Hailie Deegan now Ford's newest NASCAR development driver

5
Formula 1

Hamilton a "hero second to none" - Carey

23m

Latest videos

Ford at Le Mans 1966: This Time Tomorrow - Part 1 07:01
Le Mans

Ford at Le Mans 1966: This Time Tomorrow - Part 1

Ford at Le Mans 1966: This Time Tomorrow - Part 2 07:01
Le Mans

Ford at Le Mans 1966: This Time Tomorrow - Part 2

Ford at Le Mans 1966: This Time Tomorrow - Part 3 07:01
Le Mans

Ford at Le Mans 1966: This Time Tomorrow - Part 3

Ford at Le Mans 1966: This Time Tomorrow - Part 4 06:00
Le Mans

Ford at Le Mans 1966: This Time Tomorrow - Part 4

Official Film of Le Mans 24 Hours - Teaser 00:45
Le Mans

Official Film of Le Mans 24 Hours - Teaser

Latest news

Le Mans introduces new 'hyperpole' format for 2020
LM24

Le Mans introduces new 'hyperpole' format for 2020

Deletraz, Piquet join Charouz for 2020 F2 season
F2

Deletraz, Piquet join Charouz for 2020 F2 season

Van Uitert joins United Autosports for Le Mans, ELMS
LM24

Van Uitert joins United Autosports for Le Mans, ELMS

ELMS changes rules for Le Mans auto-invites
ELMS

ELMS changes rules for Le Mans auto-invites

Berger: DTM clash with Le Mans in 2020 unavoidable
DTM

Berger: DTM clash with Le Mans in 2020 unavoidable

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.