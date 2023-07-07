Subscribe
Previous / How an engineer survives Le Mans Next / Toyota reveals cause of Hirakawa spin at end of Le Mans 24 Hours
Le Mans News

Ex-MotoGP racer Guintoli sets sights on unique Le Mans accolade

Former MotoGP racer Sylvain Guintoli has set his sights on contesting the Le Mans 24 Hours and becoming the first person to win both the two-wheel and four-wheel versions of the French endurance classic.

Jamie Klein
By:
Sylvain Guintoli, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Frenchman Guintoli, 41, last raced in MotoGP in 2019 as a wildcard and test rider for Suzuki, but has stayed active in motorcycle racing with the Hamamatsu brand's endurance racing programme.

Alongside Yoshimura SERT team-mates Gregg Black and Xavier Simeon, he won the Le Mans 24 Hours motorcycle race in 2021 and scored a second triumph at the Circuit de la Sarthe the following year.

Guintoli, who also won the World Superbike title for Aprilia before joining Suzuki in 2017, revealed via SERT sponsor Motul that the idea of transitioning to car racing came up after his second Le Mans win.

"I think we were drinking some champagne after winning the 2022 Le Mans race and discussing and joking and I thought, 'actually, this is not a bad idea!'," said Guintoli. "Since then, I can't stop thinking about it.

"I want to try and be the first person in history to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans on both motorcycles and cars. This is now my challenge.

"I think it would be an amazing story if we could do it. If you don't dream big, you don't achieve anything big."

 

Guintoli drove a Volkswagen Golf TCR at Silverstone last November in the Birkett Relay club event, and has now forged a partnership with Radical as he seeks to gain the experience necessary to race at Le Mans on four wheels.

"The idea is to enter the new [LM]GT3 [class] with the new regulations from 2024, or maybe 2025," he clarified. "I want to be a very good bronze[-rated] driver because I have very little experience of racing cars.

"If I practice a lot and become very good, then there may be a chance to enter a different category. But the Hypercar category I think will be very difficult."

Should he succeed in his ambitions of racing at Le Mans, Guintoli may not be the only ex-MotoGP racer on the grid, as seven-time champion Valentino Rossi has targeted a debut in 2024 after switching to car racing full-time in 2022.

Rossi has already tasted success at La Sarthe on four wheels as he and team-mate Jerome Policand scored victory in the Road to Le Mans support race last month in their WRT-run BMW M4 GT3.

Guintoli remains active in bike racing this season and is gearing up to contest the Suzuka 8 Hours next month with the Yoshimura SERT squad alongside Black and Etienne Masson.

shares
comments

How an engineer survives Le Mans

Toyota reveals cause of Hirakawa spin at end of Le Mans 24 Hours
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
SUPER GT updates pitstop rules after Suzuka confusion

SUPER GT updates pitstop rules after Suzuka confusion

Super GT
Fuji II

SUPER GT updates pitstop rules after Suzuka confusion SUPER GT updates pitstop rules after Suzuka confusion

Why Toyota’s top SUPER GT team is looking difficult to stop

Why Toyota’s top SUPER GT team is looking difficult to stop

Super GT

Why Toyota’s top SUPER GT team is looking difficult to stop Why Toyota’s top SUPER GT team is looking difficult to stop

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Portland

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Sylvain Guintoli More from
Sylvain Guintoli
Suzuki's Guintoli to miss Suzuka 8 Hours due to injury

Suzuki's Guintoli to miss Suzuka 8 Hours due to injury

FIM Endurance
Suzuka 8 Hours

Suzuki's Guintoli to miss Suzuka 8 Hours due to injury Suzuki's Guintoli to miss Suzuka 8 Hours due to injury

Suzuki: "Hazy" rule to blame for Guintoli exclusion

Suzuki: "Hazy" rule to blame for Guintoli exclusion

MotoGP
Japanese GP

Suzuki: "Hazy" rule to blame for Guintoli exclusion Suzuki: "Hazy" rule to blame for Guintoli exclusion

Suzuki's 2020 engine makes "encouraging" practice debut

Suzuki's 2020 engine makes "encouraging" practice debut

MotoGP
Japanese GP

Suzuki's 2020 engine makes "encouraging" practice debut Suzuki's 2020 engine makes "encouraging" practice debut

Latest news

F2 Silverstone: Vesti wins as Doohan and Bearman clash in the rain

F2 Silverstone: Vesti wins as Doohan and Bearman clash in the rain

F2 FIA F2
Silverstone

F2 Silverstone: Vesti wins as Doohan and Bearman clash in the rain F2 Silverstone: Vesti wins as Doohan and Bearman clash in the rain

DTM Norisring: Van der Linde leads BMW 1-2 in chaotic Saturday race

DTM Norisring: Van der Linde leads BMW 1-2 in chaotic Saturday race

DTM DTM
Norisring

DTM Norisring: Van der Linde leads BMW 1-2 in chaotic Saturday race DTM Norisring: Van der Linde leads BMW 1-2 in chaotic Saturday race

Mercedes downplays impact of staff lost to Red Bull Powertrains

Mercedes downplays impact of staff lost to Red Bull Powertrains

F1 Formula 1

Mercedes downplays impact of staff lost to Red Bull Powertrains Mercedes downplays impact of staff lost to Red Bull Powertrains

Fuel burn set for F1 return as result of 2026 engine plan

Fuel burn set for F1 return as result of 2026 engine plan

F1 Formula 1

Fuel burn set for F1 return as result of 2026 engine plan Fuel burn set for F1 return as result of 2026 engine plan

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours

The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Quentin Spurring

The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours

10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far

10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far

Prime
Prime
Le Mans

10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far 10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far

How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence

How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence

How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle

How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle

Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide

Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide

How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon

How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe