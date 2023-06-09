Subscribe
Previous / Vanwall Hypercar suffering loss of power in Le Mans heat Next / Top 10 Le Mans drivers
Le Mans / Road to Le Mans News

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi scores Road to Le Mans win

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi has taken a class victory on his first Le Mans visit, saying the experience has been perfect preparation for a planned 24 Hours debut next year.

Stephen Lickorish
By:
#46 Team WRT BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Jerome Policand

GT convert Rossi contested the two Road to Le Mans support races that form part of the Le Mans Cup championship in a Team WRT BMW M4 GT3 that he shared with Jerome Policand - who admitted he originally thought the chance to partner the Italian was a joke.

Rossi briefly led the opening race on Thursday before getting baulked at the first Mulsanne chicane by two LMP3 cars that tangled directly in front of him.

The pair eventually finished 13th in class after slipping further down the field, before Rossi then charged up the order in race two.

He enjoyed a close scrap with Anders Fjordbach's Porsche in the later stages for second, diving ahead with a lap to go, and then was promoted to the win when the AF Corse Ferrari of Kei Cozzolino and Hiroshi Koizumi was penalised for "erratic driving".

“It was the first victory together with BMW, and it was also a great experience to come here to prepare for next year’s 24-hour race," said Rossi, who intends to be on the grid when the new GT3 class is introduced in 2024 to replace GTE.

"We had a strong pace since yesterday morning and in qualifying, but we were a bit unlucky in the first race, so we wanted to go for the podium in the second race. 

"Jerome had a very good first stint and, at the end of the day, we were able to win.

Valentino Rossi, WRT

Valentino Rossi, WRT

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

"I had a good pace and was able to do some good overtakes. We are very, very happy.”

Andreas Roos, head of BMW M Motorsport, added: "We hope to be able to build on these successes next year. This was a first step."

In each of the crash-strewn races, the overall winner on the road was handed a penalty with the Nielsen Racing Duqueine LMP3 of Matt Bell and John Melsom being promoted to the opening victory and the Cool Racing Ligier of David Droux and Luis Sanjuan taking the honours in the second bout.

shares
comments

Related video

Vanwall Hypercar suffering loss of power in Le Mans heat

Top 10 Le Mans drivers
Stephen Lickorish More from
Stephen Lickorish
Toyota first WEC manufacturer to develop hydrogen prototype concept

Toyota first WEC manufacturer to develop hydrogen prototype concept

WEC

Toyota first WEC manufacturer to develop hydrogen prototype concept Toyota first WEC manufacturer to develop hydrogen prototype concept

Le Mans 24h: Ferrari locks out 1-2 ahead of Toyota in third practice

Le Mans 24h: Ferrari locks out 1-2 ahead of Toyota in third practice

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: Ferrari locks out 1-2 ahead of Toyota in third practice Le Mans 24h: Ferrari locks out 1-2 ahead of Toyota in third practice

How incredible Monger is pushing for a world first

How incredible Monger is pushing for a world first

Prime
Prime
General

How incredible Monger is pushing for a world first How incredible Monger is pushing for a world first

Valentino Rossi More from
Valentino Rossi
Rossi's Road to Le Mans partner thought WRT offer was a joke

Rossi's Road to Le Mans partner thought WRT offer was a joke

Le Mans
Road to Le Mans

Rossi's Road to Le Mans partner thought WRT offer was a joke Rossi's Road to Le Mans partner thought WRT offer was a joke

Morbidelli: Rossi mentorship "has kept me alive" through Yamaha woes

Morbidelli: Rossi mentorship "has kept me alive" through Yamaha woes

MotoGP
Italian GP

Morbidelli: Rossi mentorship "has kept me alive" through Yamaha woes Morbidelli: Rossi mentorship "has kept me alive" through Yamaha woes

Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother

Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother

Audi Sport Team WRT More from
Audi Sport Team WRT
Valentino Rossi takes first podium in GT World Challenge Europe at Brands Hatch

Valentino Rossi takes first podium in GT World Challenge Europe at Brands Hatch

GT World Challenge Europe Sprint
Brands Hatch

Valentino Rossi takes first podium in GT World Challenge Europe at Brands Hatch Valentino Rossi takes first podium in GT World Challenge Europe at Brands Hatch

Kubica, Deletraz switch to WRT for 2023 WEC season

Kubica, Deletraz switch to WRT for 2023 WEC season

WEC

Kubica, Deletraz switch to WRT for 2023 WEC season Kubica, Deletraz switch to WRT for 2023 WEC season

Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood

Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood

Latest news

MotoGP Italian GP: Bagnaia edges out Marquez to take pole

MotoGP Italian GP: Bagnaia edges out Marquez to take pole

MGP MotoGP
Italian GP

MotoGP Italian GP: Bagnaia edges out Marquez to take pole MotoGP Italian GP: Bagnaia edges out Marquez to take pole

Toyota concept validates Le Mans hydrogen push, says ACO

Toyota concept validates Le Mans hydrogen push, says ACO

LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Toyota concept validates Le Mans hydrogen push, says ACO Toyota concept validates Le Mans hydrogen push, says ACO

Formula 1 chiefs to make push for lighter grand prix cars

Formula 1 chiefs to make push for lighter grand prix cars

F1 Formula 1

Formula 1 chiefs to make push for lighter grand prix cars Formula 1 chiefs to make push for lighter grand prix cars

Winton TCR: Clemente gives Cupra second Aussie win

Winton TCR: Clemente gives Cupra second Aussie win

TCRA TCR Australia

Winton TCR: Clemente gives Cupra second Aussie win Winton TCR: Clemente gives Cupra second Aussie win

10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far

10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far

Prime
Prime
Le Mans

10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far 10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far

How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence

How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence

How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle

How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle

Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide

Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide

How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon

How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
Garage 56 Sebring testing
Gary Watkins

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe