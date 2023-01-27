Tickets Subscribe
Intercontinental GT Challenge News
Intercontinental GT Challenge News

Every driver racing in the 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour

The full entry list for the 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour, including 84 drivers from around the world, has been unveiled.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Every driver racing in the 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour
Listen to this article

The opening round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge has drawn a star-studded field as Pro line-ups return for the first time since 2020.

There are factory-backed entries from Audi, Mercedes, BMW and Porsche with all four manufacturers sending works drivers down under.

Audi's pro car will be raced by Christopher Haase, Patrick Niederhauser and Mattia Drudi while it will also send the likes of Chris Mies, Ricardo Feller and Frederic Vervisch down under to assist in Pro-Am entries.

There is a number of Mercedes stars headed to Mount Panorama as well, with Craft-Bamboo set to field a Pro car for Daniel Juncadella and Nicky Catsburg. Lucas Auer is also entered in that car, however his crash in Daytona and subsequent injury throws that into doubt.

GruppeM will also field a Pro Mercedes for Maro Engel, Mikael Grenier and Raffaele Marciello, while Triple Eight has a Pro car for Shane van Gisbergen, Broc Feeney and Maximilian Gotz.

Reigning Bathurst 12 Hour winners Kenny Habul, Jules Gounon and Luca Stolz will return in the SunEnergy1 Mercedes.

Porsche has a single Pro car in the field that will be run by Manthey EMA and driven by Matt Campbell, Mathieu Jaminet and Thomas Preining.

The biggest drawcard from the driver pool, however, comes from BMW, which will run MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi in one of two Pro entries from Team WRT.

Rossi will be paired with Maxime Martin and Augusto Farfus while Sheldon van der Linde, Dries Vanthoor and Charles Weerts will team up in the other M4.

As well as the GT firepower in the field there is plenty of local star power including a host of Supercars drivers.

David Reynolds will share a Pro-Am Mercedes with Jordan Love and Tony Bates, while James Golding will race an Audi run by his Supercars team PremiAir Racing with Brad Schumacher and Vervisch.

Chaz Mostert returns to the Audi fold alongside Fraser Ross and Liam Talbot, while Jamie Whincup and Richie Stanaway will race a second T8 Mercedes with Prince Jefri Ibrahim.

Bathurst legend Craig Lowndes, meanwhile, will team up with Alex Davison, Geoff Emery and Scott Taylor in a Mercedes that will be raising funds for the Prostate Cancer Foundation Australia.

Full 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour entry list

# Class Team Make Model Driver 1 Driver 2 Driver 3 Driver 4
4 CLASS A PRO-AM Grove Racing Porsche 911 GT3R Stephen Grove Brenton Grove Anton De Pasquale  
6 CLASS A SILVER Wall Racing Lamborghini Huracan Tony D'Alberto David Wall Grant Denyer Adrian Deitz
9 CLASS A PRO-AM Hallmarc Audi R8 LMS Evo 2 Lee Holdsworth Dean Fiore Marc Cini  
10 CLASS A SILVER MYLAND Audi R8 LMS Evo 2 Daniel Gaunt Dylan O'Keeffe Andrew Fawcett  
19 INV Nineteen Corporation Mercedes Benz   Mark Griffith TBC TBC  
24 CLASS A PRO-AM Makita Volante Rosso Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3 Tony Bates Jordan Love David Reynolds  
32 CLASS A PRO Team WRT BMW M4GT3 Sheldon Van Der Linde Dries Vanthoor Charles Weerts  
44 CLASS A SILVER Valmont Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Marcel Zalloua Sergio Pires Duvashen Padayachee Aaron Cameron
46 CLASS A PRO Team WRT BMW M4GT3 Augusto Farfus Maxime Martin Valentino Rossi  
47 CLASS A SILVER Supabarn Audi R8 LMS Evo 2 David Russell Jonathon Webb Theo Koundouris James Koundouris
50 INV MMotorsport / Vantage Racing KTM GT XBOW Trent Harrison Jayden Ojeda Glen Wood David Crampton
52 INV Wheels / FX Racing MARC II V8 Keith Kassulke Hadrian Morrall Cameron McLeod  
55 CLASS A PRO-AM FUCHS Lubricants Racing Audi R8 LMS Evo 2 Brad Schumacher James Golding Frédéric Vervisch  
65 CLASS A SILVER Melbourne Performance Centre Audi R8 LMS Evo 2 Chaz Mostert Fraser Ross Liam Talbot  
66 INV Daytona Sports Cars SIN R1 Ben Schoots Dylan Thomas Shane Woodman  
74 CLASS A PRO Audi Sport Audi R8 LMS Evo 2 Christopher Haase Patrick Niederhauser Mattia Drudi  
75 CLASS A PRO Sun Energy 1 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Kenny Habul Jules Gounon Luca Stolz  
77 CLASS A PRO Mercedes-AMG Craft-Bamboo Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Daniel Juncadella Lucas Auer Nicky Catsburg  
99 CLASS A PRO-AM Boost Mobile Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Jamie Whincup Richie Stanaway Prince Jefri Ibrahim  
101 CLASS A SILVER Harrolds Volante Rosso Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3 Ross Poulakis Josh Hunt Kevin Tse Jonathan Hui
111 INV 111Racing / MRA Motorsport MARC I Mazda Darren Currie Grant Donaldson Geoff Taunton  
222 CLASS A PRO-AM Scott Taylor Motorsport Mercedes Benz AMG GT3 Craig Lowdnes Alex Davison Geoff Emery Scott Taylor
777 CLASS A PRO-AM The Bend Motorsport Park Audi R8 LMS Evo 2 Christopher Mies Ricardo Feller Yasser Shahin  
888 CLASS A PRO Supercheap Auto Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Shane Van Gisbergen Broc Feeney Maximilian Gotz  
912 CLASS A PRO Manthey EMA Porsche 911 GT3R Matt Campbell Mathieu Jaminet Thomas Preining  
999 CLASS A PRO GruppeM Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Maro Engel Mikael Grenier Raffaele Marciello  
