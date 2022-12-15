Bronze GT3 class added to Bathurst 12 Hour

Listen to this article

The GT3 field, running as Class A, will now be split into four subclasses for the opening round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge at Mount Panorama.

As previously announced the event has been opened back up to all-Pro line-ups, while there will also be Pro-Am (at least one Bronze-ranked driver) and Silver (all Silver or Bronze-ranked drivers) classes.

The latest addition, the Bronze class, is for three- or four-driver crews consisting solely of Bronze-ranked drivers.

"We have worked hard on improving communication with competitors, both prospective and current, this year and feedback we received on the 2023 Sporting and Technical Regulations is that there would be interest in the addition of a category for all-Bronze ranked combinations," Bathurst 12 Hour Event Director Shane Rudzis explained.

"It's a relatively easy change to make and falls in line with other GT3 endurance races around the world. If it helps even one or two more teams make the decision to join the race this year or in the future, then it's worthwhile.

"The signs are great for good competition across every class this year."

The field will be bolstered by entries for Class B (Porsche Carrera Cup cars), Class C (GT4) and an Invitational class.

There has also been a tweak to the Balance of Performance rules for the event, as directed by SRO, centred on minimum driver weight.

Crews will now be able to take out up to five kilograms of ballast should the average driver weight exceed the 85 kilograms specified by the rules.