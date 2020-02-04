Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
First Practice in
4 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Final Practice in
3 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Indy Lights / Breaking news

Urrutia returns to Indy Lights with HMD Motorsports

shares
comments
Urrutia returns to Indy Lights with HMD Motorsports
By:
Feb 4, 2020, 5:02 PM

Santiago Urrutia, who finished top three in all three seasons in which he raced Indy Lights, is returning to the category for a fourth shot at the title after a year in touring cars.

The 2015 Pro Mazda (now Indy Pro 2000) champion spent last year in TCR Europe driving a WRT-run Audi RS3 LMS and adapted quickly to touring cars to finish third in the standings as the best Audi runner.

However, HMD Motorsports, which has taken over Team Pelfrey, has signed Urrutia to partner David Malukas this season, and is hoping to run a third car for Toby Sowery who in 2019 raced under the Team Pelfrey HMD Motorsports banner and won at Portland.

Urrutia finished second in the 2016 Lights championship with Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, and then second and third in ’17 and ’18 piloting a Belardi Auto Racing entry. He has amassed eight wins and five pole positions across his three Lights seasons.

The 23-year-old Uruguayan said: “I have worked extremely hard to be back in the Indy Lights paddock as my ultimate goal is IndyCar. The HMD Motorsports team is on the rise and in my opinion, a major threat for the championship.

“I am happy to be reunited with my engineer from the past, Tim Neff, and working with David Malukas. I can’t wait to get the season started.”

As well as Urrutia and Malukas, other Lights drivers confirmed for this season include 2019 Pro Mazda champion Kyle Kirkwood at Andretti Autosport where he will join team incumbent Robert Megennis, while Nikita Lastochkin has signed for Exclusive Autosport.

Singapore teenager Danial Frost, who finished fifth in Indy Pro 2000 last year, is likely to race in a third Andretti car, while Sweden’s Rasmus Lindh, who ran Kirkwood very close for the IP2000 title, is currently the subject of a tug-of-love battle between Andretti and Belardi.

Related video

Next article
F3 Americas champion to win Honda scholarship for Indy Lights

Previous article

F3 Americas champion to win Honda scholarship for Indy Lights
Load comments

About this article

Series Indy Lights
Drivers Santiago Urrutia
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Indy Lights Next session

St. Pete

St. Pete

13 Mar - 15 Mar

Trending

1
Super GT

Honda has 'no excuses' with front-engined NSX-GT

2
Formula 1

Mercedes fighting "a few little issues" with 2020 F1 engine

3
MotoGP

Has Ducati made another MotoGP tech breakthrough?

4
Le Mans

Ford v Ferrari – separating fact from movie fiction

2h
5
Formula 1

Ex-Caterham F1 boss denies bribery scandal involvement

2h

Latest news

Urrutia returns to Indy Lights with HMD Motorsports
IndL

Urrutia returns to Indy Lights with HMD Motorsports

F3 Americas champion to win Honda scholarship for Indy Lights
IndL

F3 Americas champion to win Honda scholarship for Indy Lights

Indy Pro champ Kirkwood joins Andretti Indy Lights team
IndL

Indy Pro champ Kirkwood joins Andretti Indy Lights team

Lindh beats Andretti quartet in Indy Lights test at Sebring
IndL

Lindh beats Andretti quartet in Indy Lights test at Sebring

Orudzhev aiming for IndyCar future after Lights test
Indy

Orudzhev aiming for IndyCar future after Lights test

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.