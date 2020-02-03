Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
First Practice in
4 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Final Practice in
4 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Indy Lights / Breaking news

F3 Americas champion to win Honda scholarship for Indy Lights

shares
comments
F3 Americas champion to win Honda scholarship for Indy Lights
By:
Feb 3, 2020, 9:30 PM

Starting this year, the champion of the Honda-backed F3 Americas series will earn a scholarship for a full season of Indy Lights.

With Mazda dropping its support for the Road To Indy Series in 2019, the opportunity arose for stronger connections between the Honda-supported American F3 and F4 championships, and the ‘traditional’ RTI – USF2000/Indy Pro 2000/Indy Lights – route to the NTT IndyCar Series.

The SCCA Pro Racing-sanctioned F3 Americas Championship, which features 303hp Ligier JS F3 cars, could be seen as a natural stepping-stone after US F4 or USF2000. This annual HPD scholarship will be “used to support the F3 champion’s chosen Indy Lights team in the following year’s season and will be transferable to any HPD partner team supporting the F3 Drivers’ Champion in the Indy Lights or NTT IndyCar Series,” according to the HPD release.

“The F3 Americas Championship has produced drivers that are ready for the next step of open wheel competition,” said John Whiteman, manager, HPD Commercial Motorsports. “We are pleased to be able to offer access to Honda’s winning teams and provide a critical contribution toward young drivers’ professional racing aspirations.”

Dan Helman, president of SCCA Pro Racing added:  “Since the beginning, the F4 U.S. Championship and F3 Americas Championship have focused on giving young drivers the tools and track time they need to nurture and demonstrate their abilities,” “Along with the great racing venues, instructional curricula, and veteran racing experience shared with drivers, there’s no question that this increased award will attract talented racers to this modern, competitive racing series.”

Dan Andersen, CEO and owner of Andersen Promotions that runs the Road To Indy welcomed the news, stating: “Everyone involved in the Road to Indy is always pleased when other championships recognize our value and seek to send drivers our way.

“We have had several drivers make the step up from F4 into USF2000 and from F3 into our Indy Pro 2000 level. We will gladly welcome drivers who wish to jump that step and go straight into Indy Lights."

The first round of the seven-event 2020 F3 Americas Championship runs April 9-11 at Road Atlanta.

 

Related video

Next article
Indy Pro champ Kirkwood joins Andretti Indy Lights team

Previous article

Indy Pro champ Kirkwood joins Andretti Indy Lights team
Load comments

About this article

Series Indy Lights
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Indy Lights Next session

St. Pete

St. Pete

13 Mar - 15 Mar

Trending

1
MotoGP

Marini: Rossi MotoGP team-up "seems impossible" for 2021

2
NASCAR Cup

How Roush Fenway plans to tackle a year of transition in NASCAR

3h
3
IndyCar

Schmidt: Fans deserve to see Alonso in the Indy 500 again

4
Formula 1

F1 to discuss coronavirus threat to Chinese GP

3h
5
Formula 1

Pirelli: No going back if teams object to 18-inch 2021 tyres

Latest news

F3 Americas champion to win Honda scholarship for Indy Lights
IndL

F3 Americas champion to win Honda scholarship for Indy Lights

Indy Pro champ Kirkwood joins Andretti Indy Lights team
IndL

Indy Pro champ Kirkwood joins Andretti Indy Lights team

Lindh beats Andretti quartet in Indy Lights test at Sebring
IndL

Lindh beats Andretti quartet in Indy Lights test at Sebring

Orudzhev aiming for IndyCar future after Lights test
Indy

Orudzhev aiming for IndyCar future after Lights test

Andretti Autosport reveals four drivers for Indy Lights test
IndL

Andretti Autosport reveals four drivers for Indy Lights test

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.