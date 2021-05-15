IMS Indy Lights: Malukas holds off Sowery in last-lap battle

Malukas retained his advantage at the start of the race, but Sowery was all over yesterday’s winner Lundqvist and down the front straight at the start of the second lap, the Juncos Racing driver moved smoothly up the inside of the Swede to claim second.

Behind them, Carlin’s Alex Peroni held off Sting Ray Robb and the fastest of the Andretti Autosport drivers, Kyle Kirkwood, who had started the race on brand new tires. He and teammates Devlin DeFrancesco and Danial Frost moved past Robb on Lap 3 as the Juncos driver ran slightly wide through the Turn 11 sequence.

Lundqvist then made an uncharacteristic mistake at Turn 1 on Lap 4, running onto the grass, thereby promoting Peroni and Kirkwood to third and fourth. DeFrancesco also tried to pass Lundqvist around the outside of Turn 1 but pinched the Global Racing Group/HMD driver too hard on the inside curb, the subsequent bounce for Lundqvist sending both of them out wide, although Frost was unable to take advantage of their lost momentum. In fact, three laps later, Robert Megennis deposed Frost at Turn 7 to claim seventh.

Up front on Lap 6 of the 35, Malukas was one second ahead of Sowery who had two seconds over the Peroni vs Kirkwood battle, but a couple of laps later those gaps closed, Malukas holding onto the lead by 0.8sec and Peroni just 1.1sec adrift of Sowery.

With 25 laps down, the top four were covered by only 2.9sec but Malukas turned his fastest lap to run 0.8sec ahead of Sowery. Five laps later, the lead quartet were covered by just 2sec, but none of the chasing three had yet made a move on the car in front.

Finally at the start of the last lap, Sowery made an attempt to pass on the outside of Turn 1, but Malukas forced him to run wide on the exit. Sowery kept coming at him though, making Malukas go defensive into Turn 7 at the end of the back straight.

Sowery then stalked the HMD Motorsports car through Turns 11-13, and off the last corner he popped out from the draft to the yard of bricks, falling only 0.0283sec short.

Peroni was only six tenths behind this pair with Kirkwood a further 0.4sec down. Lundqvist remained ahead of DeFrancesco, but Megennis passed Frost for seventh on the very last lap, albeit 17sec from the lead battle.

P No Name Laps LapTime FL FTime Diff Gap Led ST Status Speed FSpeed Elapsed Team I1 I2 I3 Points 1 79 David Malukas 35 1:18.9496 25 1:17.2483 LAP 35 35 1 Active 111.215 113.665 45:18.5916 HMD Motorsports 38.7031 26.9475 24.6567 151 2 51 Toby Sowery 35 1:18.6305 34 1:17.1985 0.0283 0.0283 3 Active 111.667 113.738 45:18.6199 Juncos Racing 37.3351 26.7699 24.3562 105 3 5 Alex Peroni 35 1:18.5442 23 1:17.1692 0.7047 0.6764 4 Active 111.789 113.781 45:19.2963 Carlin 38.5857 26.8320 24.5692 101 4 28 Kyle Kirkwood 35 1:18.1130 23 1:17.0380 1.1236 0.4189 6 Active 112.406 113.975 45:19.7152 Andretti Autosport 38.9078 26.8542 24.5283 124 5 26 Linus Lundqvist 35 1:17.5438 23 1:17.3820 8.1975 7.0739 2 Active 113.231 113.468 45:26.7891 Global Racing Group w/HMD Motorsports 36.4387 26.5754 24.3241 140 6 17 Devlin DeFrancesco 35 1:17.8451 23 1:17.3586 9.5712 1.3737 8 Active 112.793 113.503 45:28.1628 Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 35.3264 26.7012 24.3767 99 7 27 Robert Megennis 35 1:19.7039 25 1:17.4506 17.4062 7.8350 9 Active 110.163 113.368 45:35.9978 Andretti Autosport 30.0754 27.6070 24.4484 83 8 68 Danial Frost 35 1:20.6047 27 1:17.4603 17.8252 0.4190 7 Active 108.932 113.354 45:36.4168 Andretti Autosport 34.2878 27.7373 24.5475 95 9 24 Benjamin Pedersen 35 1:18.0029 30 1:17.6005 22.7898 4.9646 10 Active 112.565 113.149 45:41.3814 Global Racing Group wHMD Motorsports 33.4640 26.8143 24.5008 88 10 2 Sting Ray Robb 35 1:17.9649 34 1:17.9580 28.7035 5.9137 5 Active 112.620 112.630 45:47.2951 Juncos Racing 26.6182 26.8867 24.4600 72 11 11 Antonio Serravalle 35 1:18.7695 34 1:17.8706 30.1059 1.4024 11 Active 111.470 112.756 45:48.6975 Pserra Racing 27.2345 26.8215 24.7135 64 12 7 Christian Bogle 35 1:18.3035 34 1:17.8281 37.2713 7.1654 13 Active 112.133 112.818 45:55.8629 Carlin 26.8574 26.8683 24.5778 59 13 59 Nikita Lastochkin 35 1:18.3567 30 1:17.8904 39.5541 2.2828 12 Active 112.057 112.728 45:58.1457 HMD Motorsports 26.8749 26.8541 24.6277 61