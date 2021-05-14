Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / St. Pete Indy Lights: Malukas holds off Kirkwood in Race 2
Indy Lights / Indianapolis Race report

IMS Indy Lights: Lundqvist takes points lead with second win

By:

Linus Lundqvist dominated the first of two Indy Lights races on the IMS road course to claim the championship lead, having led from green flag to checkered flag.

IMS Indy Lights: Lundqvist takes points lead with second win

Polesitter Linus Lundqvist got his Global Racing Group/HMD Motorsports off to a clean start with, after some Turn 1 shuffling, Toby Sowery (Juncos Racing), David Malukas (HMD) and Kyle Kirkwood (Andretti Autosport) falling in line behind. Alex Peroni of Carlin was fifth, while Danial Frost, Devlin DeFrancesco and Robert Megennis kept the other Andretti cars in 6-7-8th.

Malukas passed Sowery for second into Turn 1 on Lap 3 but already found himself two seconds behind Lundqvist. The following lap that was out to 2.5sec.

Christian Bogle spun his Carlin car at Turn 1 on trying to get around Sting Ray Robb’s Juncos car for ninth, on Lap 9. He got going again without assistance, but not before losing two spots. Two laps later, Carlin’s hope took a further knock when Peroni locked up a front tire at Turn 12 and ceded fifth place to Frost. However, Peroni took only three more laps to pass Frost, who soon came under pressure from De Francesco but managed to hold on to sixth.

Up front at the halfway stage of the 30-lap race, the top four ran approximately 2.5sec apart, with Peroni now 4.5sec behind Kirkwood. Malukas was not giving up his pursuit of Lundqvist, being the first driver to duck into the 1min16sec lap zone, on Lap 19, and getting his deficit down to 1.8sec a lap later. Malukas’ progress left Sowery more than 4sec in arrears with eight to go, but still 2.6sec clear of Kirkwood, who had a slight venture into the Turn 1 runoff that cost him half a second.

Lundqvist got the gap out to over 2sec again on Lap 25 by snipping a couple of hundredths from Malukas’s best lap. That effectively broke the challenge from his pursuers and Lundqvist finished the race 2.4sec clear of his teammate and took over the lead of the championship.

Sowery was third, 8.8sec off the lead, and 4.1sec ahead of Kirkwood. 

Peroni was fifth, while Frost staved off De Francesco all the way to the end.

shares
comments
St. Pete Indy Lights: Malukas holds off Kirkwood in Race 2

Previous article

St. Pete Indy Lights: Malukas holds off Kirkwood in Race 2
Load comments

About this article

Series Indy Lights
Event Indianapolis
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen not only option as Hamilton successor - Wolff

6h
2
Formula 1

The car that ended Nigel Mansell’s F1 career

1h
3
Formula 1

FIA has evaluated removal of final Barcelona chicane for F1

1h
4
Formula 1

British GP to run evening F1 qualifying session

4h
5
Formula 1

Wolff: 15 staff and an empty factory not enough for Red Bull

23h
Latest news
IMS Indy Lights: Lundqvist takes points lead with second win
IndL

IMS Indy Lights: Lundqvist takes points lead with second win

44m
St. Pete Indy Lights: Malukas holds off Kirkwood in Race 2
IndL

St. Pete Indy Lights: Malukas holds off Kirkwood in Race 2

Apr 25, 2021
St Petersburg Indy Lights: Kirkwood leads Andretti 1-2
IndL

St Petersburg Indy Lights: Kirkwood leads Andretti 1-2

Apr 24, 2021
Firestone GP of St. Petersburg – the weekend schedule
IndyCar

Firestone GP of St. Petersburg – the weekend schedule

Apr 22, 2021
Barber Indy Lights: Malukas beats Lundqvist to win Race 2
IndL

Barber Indy Lights: Malukas beats Lundqvist to win Race 2

Apr 18, 2021
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
IndyCar GP Indy: Newgarden edges VeeKay, Power in FP2 Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
IndyCar

IndyCar GP Indy: Newgarden edges VeeKay, Power in FP2

Herta, Gainbridge extend Andretti contract by two years
IndyCar

Herta, Gainbridge extend Andretti contract by two years

Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy Indy 500 Prime
IndyCar

Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy

Trending Today

Verstappen not only option as Hamilton successor - Wolff
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen not only option as Hamilton successor - Wolff

The car that ended Nigel Mansell’s F1 career
Formula 1 Formula 1

The car that ended Nigel Mansell’s F1 career

FIA has evaluated removal of final Barcelona chicane for F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA has evaluated removal of final Barcelona chicane for F1

British GP to run evening F1 qualifying session
Formula 1 Formula 1

British GP to run evening F1 qualifying session

Wolff: 15 staff and an empty factory not enough for Red Bull
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: 15 staff and an empty factory not enough for Red Bull

Marquez: No Honda rider close to victory in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: No Honda rider close to victory in MotoGP

IndyCar GP Indy: Newgarden edges VeeKay, Power in FP2
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar GP Indy: Newgarden edges VeeKay, Power in FP2

Rossi buoyed by MotoGP test gains at Le Mans
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi buoyed by MotoGP test gains at Le Mans

Latest news

IMS Indy Lights: Lundqvist takes points lead with second win
Indy Lights Indy Lights

IMS Indy Lights: Lundqvist takes points lead with second win

St. Pete Indy Lights: Malukas holds off Kirkwood in Race 2
Indy Lights Indy Lights

St. Pete Indy Lights: Malukas holds off Kirkwood in Race 2

St Petersburg Indy Lights: Kirkwood leads Andretti 1-2
Indy Lights Indy Lights

St Petersburg Indy Lights: Kirkwood leads Andretti 1-2

Firestone GP of St. Petersburg – the weekend schedule
IndyCar IndyCar

Firestone GP of St. Petersburg – the weekend schedule

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.