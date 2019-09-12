2020 Road To Indy schedule revealed

As a prelude to the 2020 season, Andersen Promotions will host the ninth annual Chris Griffis Memorial Road to Indy open test on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on October 19/20, which will comprise sessions for Indy Lights, Indy Pro 2000 and USF2000.

However, the outing will also include on Oct. 18 a visit to Ed Carpenter Racing, a tour of IndyCar and Indy Lights chassis manufacturer Dallara's Indianapolis facility, a presentation/demonstration by Jim Leo of PitFit Training, an evening outing/reception at Sarah Fisher’s Speedway Indoor Karting and training opportunities with Darren Manning’s iAdvance Motorsports Simulator.

Spring Training will once again be held at Homestead-Miami Speedway’s 2.210-mile road course located in Homestead, Fla., on March 7-9. Indy Pro 2000 and USF2000 with share the track on March 7/8 with Indy Lights having a dedicated test day on March 9. Again, there will be additional activities including a competition presentation and media training.

Andersen Promotions also revealed that the Dallara IL-15 will remain in competition for at least three more seasons through 2022, while the Tatuus PM-18 and USF-17 will remain the spec cars for Indy Pro 2000 and USF2000 respectively through at least 2024.

The Dan Andersen-owned company says that with official series test days shifting to event weekends, race and series test budgets (not including private team testing) will range from $275,000 to $325,000 in USF2000, $475,000 to $550,000 in Indy Pro 2000 and $850,000 to $950,000 in Indy Lights.

2020 Indy Lights presented by Cooper Tires

Oliver Askew, Andretti Autosport, heads to Freedom 100 victory at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Photo by: IndyCar Series

The 2020 Indy Lights calendar will feature an 18-race, 10-event schedule comprised of six road courses, two street courses uit and two oval events highlighted by the crown jewel in the schedule – the Freedom 100 Presented by Cooper Tires on Carb Day for the 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

Open tests are scheduled at Homestead-Miami Speedway on March 9 (road course), the Indianapolis Motor Speedway – May 7 road course and May 18 oval – the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on August 12 and World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway on August 20.

In the U.S., all races will air live and on demand on NBC Sports Gold with practice and qualifying coverage carried via live streaming on the Road to Indy TV App, RoadToIndy.TV, indylights.com and indycar.com. Internationally, all practice, qualifying and race events will be live streamed on the Road to Indy TV App, RoadToIndy.TV and on the Indy Lights Facebook page. Additional coverage can also be found on the Advance Auto Parts IndyCar Radio Network broadcasts, which airs live on network affiliates, Sirius 216, XM 209, indycar.com, indycarradio.com and the IndyCar Mobile App powered by NTT Data, as well as dedicated broadcast channels on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Xbox One.

Round Date Venue 1/2 March 14/15 Streets of St. Petersburg 3/4 April 4/5 Barber Motorsports Park 5/6 May 8/9 Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course 7 May 22 Indianapolis Motor Speedway 8/9 June 20/21 Road America 10/11 July 11/12 Streets of Toronto 12/13 August 15/16 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course 14 August 22 World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway 15/16 September 5/6 Portland International Raceway 17/18 September 19/20 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca



2020 Indy Pro 2000 presented by Cooper Tires

Kyle Kirkwood's RP Motorsport entry leads the Indy Pro pack at Mid-Ohio. Photo by: Indy Pro 2000

The Indy Pro 2000 schedule will feature 18 races at 10 venues consisting of six road course, two street circuit and two oval events. In support of the 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500, both Indy Pro 2000 and USF2000 will return for the Carb Night Classic on May 22 at Lucas Oil Raceway.

Indy Pro 2000 test days are scheduled for the Homestead-Miami Speedway road course on March 7/8, Circuit of The Americas on April 23, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on May 7, Lucas Oil Raceway on May 11, the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on August 13, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway on August 20 and Portland International Raceway on September 3 for a total of eight series tests.

Indy Pro 2000 will feature worldwide live streaming on indypro2000.com, indycar.com, Road to Indy TV, the Road to Indy TV App as well as Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Xbox One.

Round Date Venue 1/2 March 14/15 Streets of St. Petersburg 3/4 April 25/26 Circuit of The Americas 5/6 May 8/9 Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course 7 May 22 Lucas Oil Raceway 8/9 June 20/21 Road America 10/11 July 11/12 Streets of Toronto 12/13 August 15/16 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course 14 August 22 World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway 15/16 September 5/6 Portland International Raceway 17/18 September 19/20 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca



2020 Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship

Christian Rasmussen of Jay Howard Driver Development. Photo by: USF2000

USF2000 will see 18 races at nine events consisting of six road course, two street circuit and one oval event.

2019 test days are scheduled for the Homestead-Miami Speedway road course on March 7/8, Circuit of The Americas on April 23, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on May 7, Lucas Oil Raceway on May 11, the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on August 13 and Portland International Raceway on September 3 for a total of seven series tests.

Like Indy Pro 2000, USF2000 will feature worldwide live streaming on usf2000.com, indycar.com, Road to Indy TV, the Road to Indy TV App as well as Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Xbox One.