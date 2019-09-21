Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Race in
15 Hours
:
59 Minutes
:
46 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
WU in
11 Hours
:
19 Minutes
:
46 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Race in
03 Hours
:
19 Minutes
:
46 Seconds
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Sunday in
09 Hours
:
49 Minutes
:
46 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Qualifying in
00 Hours
:
24 Minutes
:
46 Seconds
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
117 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Indy Lights / Breaking news

Exclusive Autosport expands to Indy Lights

shares
comments
Exclusive Autosport expands to Indy Lights
By:
Sep 21, 2019, 7:32 PM

Canadian team Exclusive Autosport, which currently runs in F1600, USF2000 and Indy Pro 2000, has announced it will enter the 2019 Cooper Tires Indy Lights Series in 2020.

Exclusive is currently the only team in North America with a development ladder system bridging from F1600 racing into the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires, and will from next year complete the Road To Indy ladder with a Lights campaign.

Michael Duncalfe, team principal, has already purchased a Dallara IL15 chassis, and is hoping to run two cars next season. The team’s debut will be the Chris Griffis Memorial Test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road on October 19-20.

“This is truly a dream come true,” enthused Duncalfe. “When I started Exclusive Autosport in 2013, competing in the Road to Indy was always the goal. However it seemed like a distant reality.

“To be sitting here, announcing that we are expanding to Indy Lights and have a four-tiered ladder system after seven years of competition, is one of the proudest moments of my career. This transition is a natural fit for the Exclusive Autosport program.

“Dan Andersen and the entire Road to Indy organization have been incredible to work with from day one. They have been very supportive of our efforts. We are thrilled to be a part of it. I want to thank my wife and children for all of their support and my incredible crew led by Mirl Swan. We are looking forward to what 2020 will bring.”  

Exclusive Autosport has won the last eight titles in the Toyo Tires F1600 Championship and the Formula Tour (Quebec) programs. They have also earned the championship in the last four seasons in the combined F1600 Super Series.

The team made its debut in the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship in 2017 and the Indy Pro 2000 Championship presented by Cooper Tires in 2018 and scored victories in both its debut seasons. The team’s current Indy Pro 2000 rookie Danial Frost won at both Lucas Oil Raceway and on the streets of Toronto.

“We are excited to welcome Exclusive Autosport into the Indy Lights family,” said Dan Andersen, owner and CEO of Andersen Promotions which operates the Road To Indy series. “Michael Duncalfe parallels our goals in the Road to Indy of providing a complete ladder system for drivers to advance, and his expansion into Indy Lights now completes this platform for his well-established and highly regarded team.

“His passion for helping tomorrow’s talent was evident from Day One, and we look forward to seeing him and his drivers on our Indy Lights grids next season.”

 

Next article
2020 Road To Indy schedule revealed

Previous article

2020 Road To Indy schedule revealed
Load comments

About this article

Series Indy Lights , Indy Pro 2000 , USF2000
Teams Exclusive Autosport
Author David Malsher

Indy Lights Next session

Laguna Seca

Laguna Seca

20 Sep - 22 Sep
Race 1 Starts in
01 Hours
:
49 Minutes
:
46 Seconds

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ricciardo excluded from Singapore qualifying results

49m
2
Formula 1

Pole shows Ferrari has all-round "powerful" car - Wolff

2h
3
Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes caught off guard by Ferrari's "big step"

4
Formula 1

Renault summoned over Ricciardo MGU-K breach

3h
5
MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Marquez beats Quartararo to pole

Latest news

Exclusive Autosport expands to Indy Lights
IndL

Exclusive Autosport expands to Indy Lights

2020 Road To Indy schedule revealed
IndL

2020 Road To Indy schedule revealed

Portland Road To Indy: VeeKay, Sowery win Indy Lights races
IndL

Portland Road To Indy: VeeKay, Sowery win Indy Lights races

Gateway Road To Indy: Askew, Kirkwood take wins
IndL

Gateway Road To Indy: Askew, Kirkwood take wins

IndyCar’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500 weekend schedule
Indy

IndyCar’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500 weekend schedule

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.