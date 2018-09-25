2019 Road to Indy schedule revealed

Indy Lights now has an increased champion’s purse of $1.1m to allow a guaranteed three-race IndyCar program in 2020 including the Indianapolis 500, a reduction in entrant budgets, and an expansion of the IndyCar testing program for potential graduates.

The 2019 Indy Lights calendar will feature an 18-race, 10-event schedule comprising six road course, two street circuits and two ovals including the Freedom 100 at IMS two days before the 103rd Running of the Indianapolis 500.

Details on the full prize packages for each series – including the champion’s scholarships to advance from USF2000 to Pro Mazda and from Pro Mazda to Indy Lights – are currently being finalized.

Following last weekend’s traditional two-day test on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course, a second open test has been scheduled at Homestead-Miami Speedway’s 2.21-mile road course in Homestead, FL, on December 3/4. The third Mazda Road to Indy $200K Scholarship Shootout featuring 20 champions of junior open-wheel and karting series from around the world will also take place in December, with venue details and judging panel to be announced this week.

Spring Training will see all three categories return to Homestead on March 2-4, 2019.

2019 Indy Lights presented by Cooper Tires

March 9/10 Streets of St. Petersburg 1.8-mile street course* March 23/24 Circuit of The Americas 3.427-mile road course* May 10/11 Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course 2.439-mile road course* May 24 Freedom 100, Indianapolis Motor Speedway 2.5-mile oval June 22/23 Road America 4.014-mile road course* July 13/14 Streets of Toronto 1.786-mile street course* July 27/28 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course 2.258-mile road course* August 24 Gateway Motorsports Park 1.25-mile oval August 31/Sept. 1 Portland International Raceway 1.964-mile road course* September 21/22 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca 2.238-mile road course*

* doubleheaders

2019 Pro Mazda presented by Cooper Tires

March 9/10 Streets of St. Petersburg 1.8-mile street course* May 10/11 Indianapolis Motor Speedway 2.439-mile road course* May 24 Lucas Oil Raceway .686-mile oval June 22/23 Road America 4.014-mile road course* July 13/14 Streets of Toronto 1.786-mile street course* July 27/28 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course 2.258-mile road course* August 24 Gateway Motorsports Park 1.25-mile oval August 31/Sept. 1 Portland International Raceway 1.964-mile road course* September 21/22 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca 2.238-mile road course*

* doubleheaders

2019 Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship

March 9/10 Streets of St. Petersburg 1.8-mile street course* May 10/11 Indianapolis Motor Speedway 2.439-mile road course* May 24 Lucas Oil Raceway .686-mile oval June 22/23 Road America 4.014-mile road course* July 13/14 Streets of Toronto 1.786-mile street course* July 27/28 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course 2.258-mile road course* August 31/Sept. 1 Portland International Raceway 1.964-mile road course* September 21/22 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca 2.238-mile road course*

* doubleheaders