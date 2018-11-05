Road to Indy scholarships worth $2m in 2019

Andersen Promotions has confirmed that it will offer the Indy Lights champion a purse of $1.1m built on a three-race IndyCar program that again includes the Indianapolis 500.

In Pro Mazda, the champion’s purse is valued at $596,700, including a $500k scholarship to advance to Indy Lights the following year and $96,700 in Cooper tires and entry fees for the following year.

USF2000 will provide its 2019 champion with a prize package valued at $305,600, which includes a $250,000 scholarship to graduate to Pro Mazda and $55,600 in Cooper tires and entry fees for 2020.

The full per-race prize money structure and end-of-season prize money and awards list, including second- and third-place finisher payouts, Rookie of the Year, team champions and other year-end prizes, is still being finalized.

“We are pleased to announce the continuation of the highly regarded Road to Indy scholarship program for all three of our champions each year,” said Dan Andersen, owner and CEO of Andersen Promotions. “Our goal has always been to advance the careers of talented drivers to the IndyCar ranks, and these awards will help pave the way for even more Road to Indy stars to race in future Indy 500s. There are no driver development programs in the world with as much on offer.”

The Road to Indy will close out this year with an Open Test at Homestead-Miami Speedway’s road course on December 3-4, with six test sessions totaling four hours of on-track time for each series.

Three days later, at Phoenix, Ariz., the third annual Mazda Road to Indy USF2000 $200K Scholarship Shootout will see 20 champions of junior open-wheel and karting series vie for a scholarship to USF2000 in 2019. Drivers from North and South America, Europe, Asia, Australasia and Africa will undergo two days of competition at the Bondurant Racing School on December 8-9.