Revised schedule for this week’s Indy 500 open test

A forecast of inclement weather means that IndyCar has shifted the hours of its Indy 500 open test at Indianapolis Motor Speedway to maximize potential track time.

David Malsher-Lopez
IndyCar drivers and teams will participate from 10.00am to 6.30pm ET on Thursday, April 20, and from 10.00am-4.00pm Friday, April 21 as the primary test for the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500.

Veterans will hit the track from 10.00am until 12 noon on Thursday, with the Rookie Orientation Program and refresher tests set for 12 noon until 2.00pm. All eligible participants will then be permitted on track 2.00pm until 6.30pm. Friday’s six hours of testing is open to all drivers eligible for participation.

The Turn 2 viewing mounds will be open for public viewing, and the test will be streamed live on Peacock for U.S. residents.

Thirty-three of the 34 expected entrants will be participating (full list below), with the only non-show being the recently confirmed Abel Motorsports (Indy NXT team) entry with driver RC Enerson.

Indy 500 test entry list

No. Driver Team-Engine
2 Josef Newgarden Team Penske-Chevrolet
3 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske-Chevrolet
5 Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet
06 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing-Honda
6 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet
7 Alexander Rossi Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet
8 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
9 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
10 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
11 Takuma Sato Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
12 Will Power Team Penske-Chevrolet
14 Santino Ferrucci A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet
15 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
18 David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing with HMD-Honda
20 Conor Daly Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet
21 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet
23 Ryan Hunter-Reay Dreyer & Reinbold Racing-Chevrolet
24 Stefan Wilson Dreyer & Reinbold Racing w/Cusick Motorsports-Chevrolet
26 Colton Herta Andretti Autosport w/Curb Agajanian-Honda
27 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Autosport-Honda
28 Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport-Honda
29 Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport-Honda
30 Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
33 Ed Carpenter Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet
44 Katherine Legge Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
45 Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
51 Sting Ray Robb (R) Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda
55 Benjamin Pedersen (R) AJ Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet
60 Simon Pagenaud Meyer Shank Racing-Honda
66 Tony Kanaan Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet
77 Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet
78 Agustin Canapino (R) Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet
98 Marco Andretti Andretti Autosport-Honda
