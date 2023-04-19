Revised schedule for this week’s Indy 500 open test
A forecast of inclement weather means that IndyCar has shifted the hours of its Indy 500 open test at Indianapolis Motor Speedway to maximize potential track time.
IndyCar drivers and teams will participate from 10.00am to 6.30pm ET on Thursday, April 20, and from 10.00am-4.00pm Friday, April 21 as the primary test for the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500.
Veterans will hit the track from 10.00am until 12 noon on Thursday, with the Rookie Orientation Program and refresher tests set for 12 noon until 2.00pm. All eligible participants will then be permitted on track 2.00pm until 6.30pm. Friday’s six hours of testing is open to all drivers eligible for participation.
The Turn 2 viewing mounds will be open for public viewing, and the test will be streamed live on Peacock for U.S. residents.
Thirty-three of the 34 expected entrants will be participating (full list below), with the only non-show being the recently confirmed Abel Motorsports (Indy NXT team) entry with driver RC Enerson.
Indy 500 test entry list
|No.
|Driver
|Team-Engine
|2
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske-Chevrolet
|3
|Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske-Chevrolet
|5
|Pato O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet
|06
|Helio Castroneves
|Meyer Shank Racing-Honda
|6
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet
|7
|Alexander Rossi
|Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet
|8
|Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
|9
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
|10
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
|11
|Takuma Sato
|Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
|12
|Will Power
|Team Penske-Chevrolet
|14
|Santino Ferrucci
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet
|15
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
|18
|David Malukas
|Dale Coyne Racing with HMD-Honda
|20
|Conor Daly
|Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet
|21
|Rinus VeeKay
|Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet
|23
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|Dreyer & Reinbold Racing-Chevrolet
|24
|Stefan Wilson
|Dreyer & Reinbold Racing w/Cusick Motorsports-Chevrolet
|26
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Autosport w/Curb Agajanian-Honda
|27
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Autosport-Honda
|28
|Romain Grosjean
|Andretti Autosport-Honda
|29
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport-Honda
|30
|Jack Harvey
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
|33
|Ed Carpenter
|Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet
|44
|Katherine Legge
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
|45
|Christian Lundgaard
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
|51
|Sting Ray Robb (R)
|Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda
|55
|Benjamin Pedersen (R)
|AJ Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet
|60
|Simon Pagenaud
|Meyer Shank Racing-Honda
|66
|Tony Kanaan
|Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet
|77
|Callum Ilott
|Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet
|78
|Agustin Canapino (R)
|Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet
|98
|Marco Andretti
|Andretti Autosport-Honda
