Dreyer & Reinbold, Cusick unveil Wilson’s Indy 500 entry

The blue and white bodywork is dominated by the logo primary sponsor CareKeepers – a new national company that focuses on care and companionship, safe and reliable transportation services, medical alert devices and monitoring. Co-primary sponsorship goes to Sierra Pacific Windows, Cusick’s partner for a third straight year.

“When we founded Cusick Motorsports in 2021, we set out to make the racing industry more accessible,” said founder & CEO, Don Cusick. “Whether you want to create incredible experiences, build meaningful relationships or create compelling marketing campaigns, we wanted to make it more accessible. When I look at our beautiful race car and the 20 fantastic companies we have with us, I couldn’t be more excited about the Indy 500, and the future.

Stefan Wilson, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, Cusick Motorsports-Chevrolet Photo by: CoForce International

“It’s been great to be a part of CareKeepers’ growth the last few months, and elevating them to Primary Partner will be great for everybody involved. And having built a valuable relationship with Sierra Pacific Windows over the last three years, it’s an honor to have them back as our Co-Primary Partner.”

Wilson and the Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Cusick Motorsports team will be in action tomorrow for a two day open test at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Wilson, brother of the late, great Justin Wilson, will be attempting make his fifth start in the 500 this Memorial Day Weekend.

Although he finished third in the 2011 Indy Lights championship, it wasn’t until 2013 that Wilson was able to pull together enough money to make his IndyCar debut with Dale Coyne Racing at Baltimore, partnering with his brother. And it then took until 2016 for him to make his first Indy 500 start, with KVSH Racing.

In 2018, with Andretti Autosport, Wilson qualified 23rd and led laps toward the end until obliged to make his final pitstop, falling to 15th. Three years later he returned to Andretti, while last year he and supporter Cusick Motorsports partnered with Elton Julian’s DragonSpeed squad.

For 2023, Wilson and Cusick have partnered with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, a team that ran Justin Wilson in 2010 and ’11. There they will find 2014 Indy 500 winner Ryan Hunter-Reay, one of Justin Wilson’s final teammates at Andretti Autosport in that fateful 2015 season.

