IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Race 1 in
18 Hours
:
35 Minutes
:
17 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2 / Breaking news

IndyCar’s newest pole-sitter VeeKay: “We can go for the win”

shares
comments
IndyCar’s newest pole-sitter VeeKay: “We can go for the win”
By:

Ed Carpenter Racing’s Rinus VeeKay is confident he can contend for the win in Race 1 of the Harvest Grand Prix, after landing a shock pole position.

Last year’s Indy Lights runner-up VeeKay has regularly shown huge speed in his first IndyCar season, and currently leads the Rookie of the Year standings, but unlike newbie rivals Alex Palou and Oliver Askew, he has yet to score a podium finish.

With a lap that topped Group 2 in qualifying for Harvest GP Race 1 and put him well ahead of the best efforts of the red flag-compromised Group 1, the 19-year-old Dutchman has given himself the best possible shot of scoring a top-three finish.

Back in July, the Dutchman carved through the field to score his first top-five finish here at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. Showing similar confidence in this evening’s qualifying session, he edged star IndyCar sophomores Colton Herta and Felix Rosenqvist and veteran Marco Andretti by less than 0.1sec to take pole for Ed Carpenter’s team.

“Once I got out of the pits and got temperature in my tires, I was like ‘Wow…this is the car I need!’” said VeeKay. “I drove a good lap and made no mistakes.

“I think there was more in it, to be honest. I just used all the grip I had. It had great balance.

“It was a lot different than this morning [practice], so I think the cold track suits us. We can go for the win tomorrow.”

Championship aspirant and defending IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden of Team Penske will line up alongside VeeKay, but he said this will make no difference in his attitude to Turn 1 in tomorrow afternoon’s race.

“It doesn’t matter who starts next to me; I’m going to give it all I have,” said VeeKay. “Josef is a good driver and has a lot of experience. I’m a young guy and don’t know what to expect.

“I think that’s a good thing. I’m just going to go flat out into Turn 1.”

Despite very different cars, VeeKay observed that his experience in different Road To Indy classes may have helped him deal with the chilly conditions at IMS. With the session ending just before 7pm ET, the ambient temperature had fallen to 56degF, making it difficult to generate the necessary tire and brake temperatures.

“I’ve had a few Chris Griffis tests here in Indy Lights and the Road To Indy,” he said, referring to the annual Chris Griffis Memorial Tests held in the fall at IMS for all RTI categories. “It’s the same temperature here and same time of year.

“I know what to expect when the track is cold here. I’ve driven quite a few laps now on this track, so it definitely helps me.”

IndyCar Harvest GP: VeeKay on pole, Newgarden second, Dixon 12th

Previous article

IndyCar Harvest GP: VeeKay on pole, Newgarden second, Dixon 12th
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
Drivers Rinus van Kalmthout , Rinus VeeKay
Teams Ed Carpenter Racing
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending Today

IndyCar Harvest GP: VeeKay on pole, Newgarden second, Dixon 12th
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

IndyCar Harvest GP: VeeKay on pole, Newgarden second, Dixon 12th

The Ferrari update secrets revealed by Vettel's crash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The Ferrari update secrets revealed by Vettel's crash

“Business limitations” keep Honda out of NASCAR for now
NASCAR NASCAR / Breaking news

“Business limitations” keep Honda out of NASCAR for now

Mercedes' 2020 F1 car its "most complete" yet - Horner
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes' 2020 F1 car its "most complete" yet - Horner

Hendrick, RCR combine forces to improve Chevy engine power
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Hendrick, RCR combine forces to improve Chevy engine power

De la Rosa knew Hamilton would be a "problem" after two runs
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

De la Rosa knew Hamilton would be a "problem" after two runs

IndyCar reveals 2021 schedule, two ovals gone
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

IndyCar reveals 2021 schedule, two ovals gone

Molly Taylor cast in reality TV show
Other rally Other rally / Breaking news

Molly Taylor cast in reality TV show

Latest news

IndyCar’s newest pole-sitter VeeKay: “We can go for the win”
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

IndyCar’s newest pole-sitter VeeKay: “We can go for the win”

IndyCar Harvest GP: VeeKay on pole, Newgarden second, Dixon 12th
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

IndyCar Harvest GP: VeeKay on pole, Newgarden second, Dixon 12th

Brown not setting specific targets for Castroneves in Harvest GP
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Brown not setting specific targets for Castroneves in Harvest GP

IndyCar Harvest GP: Palou tops practice on IMS road course
IndyCar IndyCar / Practice report

IndyCar Harvest GP: Palou tops practice on IMS road course

Trending

1
IndyCar

IndyCar Harvest GP: VeeKay on pole, Newgarden second, Dixon 12th

1h
2
Formula 1

The Ferrari update secrets revealed by Vettel's crash

3
NASCAR

“Business limitations” keep Honda out of NASCAR for now

4
Formula 1

Mercedes' 2020 F1 car its "most complete" yet - Horner

5
NASCAR Cup

Hendrick, RCR combine forces to improve Chevy engine power

Latest news

IndyCar’s newest pole-sitter VeeKay: “We can go for the win”
IndyCar

IndyCar’s newest pole-sitter VeeKay: “We can go for the win”

IndyCar Harvest GP: VeeKay on pole, Newgarden second, Dixon 12th
IndyCar

IndyCar Harvest GP: VeeKay on pole, Newgarden second, Dixon 12th

Brown not setting specific targets for Castroneves in Harvest GP
IndyCar

Brown not setting specific targets for Castroneves in Harvest GP

IndyCar Harvest GP: Palou tops practice on IMS road course
IndyCar

IndyCar Harvest GP: Palou tops practice on IMS road course

IMSA, IndyCar to race at Detroit on separate weekends in 2021
IMSA

IMSA, IndyCar to race at Detroit on separate weekends in 2021

Latest videos

#ThinkingForward with Mark Miles 22:06
IndyCar

#ThinkingForward with Mark Miles

IndyCar: Indy 500 Winner Takuma Sato Visits Chicago 01:37
IndyCar

IndyCar: Indy 500 Winner Takuma Sato Visits Chicago

IndyCar: Music City Grand Prix Annoucement 09:07
IndyCar

IndyCar: Music City Grand Prix Annoucement

IndyCar: Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Race 2 - Colton Herta wins 01:19
IndyCar

IndyCar: Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Race 2 - Colton Herta wins

IndyCar: Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Race 2 - Josef Newgarden wins under caution 01:25
IndyCar

IndyCar: Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Race 2 - Josef Newgarden wins under caution

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.