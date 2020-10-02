IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Race 1 in
12 Hours
:
24 Minutes
:
36 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2 / Breaking news

IndyCar tribute for WAU Supercars staff

shares
comments
IndyCar tribute for WAU Supercars staff
By:

Andretti Autosport's five IndyCars will carry a tribute to travelling staff from Australian sister team Walkinshaw Andretti United at the Harvest Grand Prix this weekend.

WAU staff have been on the road since fleeing the Victorian border along with four other teams back on July 6 due to incoming COVID-19 restrictions, a move that has been crucial to the 2020 Supercars season continuing.

The affected staff from all teams won't return home until after the season-ending Bathurst 1000 later this month, by which point they would have been away from home for more than 17 weeks.

To pay tribute to the sacrifice of the WAU crew, the five Andretti entries will run the WAU logo and names of the travelling staff at Indianapolis this weekend.

“When COVID struck, our Walkinshaw Andretti United team had just hours notice to pack and hit the road before the borders closed,” read an Instagram post from Andretti Autosport.

“And they’ve been away from home for the now 88 days that have followed, with another 19 days to go.

“To these teammates, we say thank you.

“We are grateful for your dedication and thankful for your hard work – you’re all riding with us this weekend.

“Thank you for keeping us racing!”

 
IndyCar’s newest pole-sitter VeeKay: “We can go for the win”

Previous article

IndyCar’s newest pole-sitter VeeKay: “We can go for the win”
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars , IndyCar
Event Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
Teams Andretti Autosport
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

The Ferrari update secrets revealed by Vettel's crash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The Ferrari update secrets revealed by Vettel's crash

De la Rosa knew Hamilton would be a "problem" after two runs
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

De la Rosa knew Hamilton would be a "problem" after two runs

Red Bull Racing spent £237m on 2019 Formula 1 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull Racing spent £237m on 2019 Formula 1 season

IndyCar Harvest GP: VeeKay on pole, Newgarden second, Dixon 12th
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

IndyCar Harvest GP: VeeKay on pole, Newgarden second, Dixon 12th

Mercedes' 2020 F1 car its "most complete" yet - Horner
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes' 2020 F1 car its "most complete" yet - Horner

Quartararo admits he “can’t replace” Rossi at Yamaha
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo admits he “can’t replace” Rossi at Yamaha

Perez has made "progress" in sorting Formula 1 future
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez has made "progress" in sorting Formula 1 future

Witness the first F1 race at Imola since 2006
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Witness the first F1 race at Imola since 2006

Latest news

IndyCar tribute for WAU Supercars staff
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

IndyCar tribute for WAU Supercars staff

IndyCar’s newest pole-sitter VeeKay: “We can go for the win”
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

IndyCar’s newest pole-sitter VeeKay: “We can go for the win”

IndyCar Harvest GP: VeeKay on pole, Newgarden second, Dixon 12th
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

IndyCar Harvest GP: VeeKay on pole, Newgarden second, Dixon 12th

Brown not setting specific targets for Castroneves in Harvest GP
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Brown not setting specific targets for Castroneves in Harvest GP

Trending

1
Formula 1

The Ferrari update secrets revealed by Vettel's crash

2
Formula 1

De la Rosa knew Hamilton would be a "problem" after two runs

3
Formula 1

Red Bull Racing spent £237m on 2019 Formula 1 season

4
Formula 1

Mercedes' 2020 F1 car its "most complete" yet - Horner

5
Formula 1

Perez has made "progress" in sorting Formula 1 future

Latest news

IndyCar tribute for WAU Supercars staff
IndyCar

IndyCar tribute for WAU Supercars staff

IndyCar’s newest pole-sitter VeeKay: “We can go for the win”
IndyCar

IndyCar’s newest pole-sitter VeeKay: “We can go for the win”

IndyCar Harvest GP: VeeKay on pole, Newgarden second, Dixon 12th
IndyCar

IndyCar Harvest GP: VeeKay on pole, Newgarden second, Dixon 12th

Brown not setting specific targets for Castroneves in Harvest GP
IndyCar

Brown not setting specific targets for Castroneves in Harvest GP

IndyCar Harvest GP: Palou tops practice on IMS road course
IndyCar

IndyCar Harvest GP: Palou tops practice on IMS road course

Latest videos

#ThinkingForward with Mark Miles 22:06
IndyCar

#ThinkingForward with Mark Miles

IndyCar: Indy 500 Winner Takuma Sato Visits Chicago 01:37
IndyCar

IndyCar: Indy 500 Winner Takuma Sato Visits Chicago

IndyCar: Music City Grand Prix Annoucement 09:07
IndyCar

IndyCar: Music City Grand Prix Annoucement

IndyCar: Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Race 2 - Colton Herta wins 01:19
IndyCar

IndyCar: Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Race 2 - Colton Herta wins

IndyCar: Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Race 2 - Josef Newgarden wins under caution 01:25
IndyCar

IndyCar: Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Race 2 - Josef Newgarden wins under caution

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.