Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Austin / Breaking news

O’Ward “pumped” for second IndyCar start, first with Carlin

shares
comments
O’Ward “pumped” for second IndyCar start, first with Carlin
By:
59m ago

2018 Indy Lights champion Patricio O’Ward, who will start his first IndyCar race of the season from eighth, says he’s proud of the achievement considering this weekend was the first time he’s driven an IndyCar at Circuit of The Americas.

The 19-year-old Mexican, who scored nine wins on his way to the Lights title last year, then caused a sensation on his IndyCar debut with Harding Steinbrenner Racing last September, qualifying fifth and finishing ninth.

A split with HSR in February left O’Ward free for Trevor Carlin to pluck from the sidelines, and the sophomore IndyCar team owner has signed him for 13 races to partner Max Chilton. Carlin incumbent Charlie Kimball has become a part-timer for 2019.

With February’s Spring Training falling between his HSR and Carlin contracts, O’Ward missed the two days of testing at COTA, a track new to almost all his rivals.

Yet he eclipsed teammate Chilton by hundredths of a second to advance into Q2, and eventually grabbed eighth spot.

O’Ward said afterward: “I think we should be really proud of ourselves with the result this weekend. I'm a little bit behind the curve from everybody else, not having those two testing days at Spring Training here in February, so it's been a process of trying to get comfortable with the car and getting to know the Carlin team.

“This is such a long track, and even spread out everyone was able to be extremely competitive in qualifying today. I think we were only eight hundredths of a second off of moving into the Firestone Fast Six, so I'm a little bummed that I wasn't able to advance.

“But then again I'm super happy to be starting eighth tomorrow, especially with how little track time I've had. I'm just pumped and ready to go racing tomorrow."

Next article
COTA IndyCar: Power wins pole for inaugural IndyCar Classic

Previous article

COTA IndyCar: Power wins pole for inaugural IndyCar Classic
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Austin
Drivers Patricio O'Ward
Teams Carlin
Author David Malsher
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Momentum building for 2021 F1 changes, says Wolff
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Momentum building for 2021 F1 changes, says Wolff

12h ago
COTA IndyCar: Power wins pole for inaugural IndyCar Classic Article
IndyCar

COTA IndyCar: Power wins pole for inaugural IndyCar Classic

Why 2019 may be painful for racing's two latest gamblers Article
Formula 1

Why 2019 may be painful for racing's two latest gamblers

Latest videos
Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, St. Petersburg IndyCar Rd 1. 01:00
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, St. Petersburg IndyCar Rd 1.

Mar 12, 2019
Fernando Alonso's Indy 500 seat fit 04:44
IndyCar

Fernando Alonso's Indy 500 seat fit

Mar 6, 2019

News in depth
O’Ward “pumped” for second IndyCar start, first with Carlin
IndyCar

O’Ward “pumped” for second IndyCar start, first with Carlin

COTA IndyCar: Power wins pole for inaugural IndyCar Classic
IndyCar

COTA IndyCar: Power wins pole for inaugural IndyCar Classic

COTA IndyCar: Rossi leads FP3 as Ericsson crashes
IndyCar

COTA IndyCar: Rossi leads FP3 as Ericsson crashes

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.