IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
74 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
95 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
102 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
03 Oct
-
03 Oct
Next event in
117 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Practice 1 in
139 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
IndyCar / Texas / Breaking news

Third-placed Newgarden on Texas trials: “I feel like we won!”

shares
comments
Third-placed Newgarden on Texas trials: “I feel like we won!”
By:
Jun 7, 2020, 3:19 AM

Defending NTT IndyCar Series champion and defending Texas Motor Speedway winner Josef Newgarden says that a podium finish in the Genesys 300 on a troubled night felt like a victory for the #1 Team Penske-Chevrolet team.

The polesitter led 41 of the race’s 200 laps, but consistently fought with tire problems that left him easy prey for the dominant Chip Ganassi Racing-Hondas of eventual winner Scott Dixon and Felix Rosenqvist.

“I feel like we won the race with how bad we were!” he told NBC after leading the first 32 laps and then another eight mid-race thanks to an exceptional stop by his crew. “My team fought: if there’s anything we have it’s an incredible fighting spirit. We do everything we can to finish the races as good as possible.

“But we were just struggling. I was really struggling with vibrations on the tires. For whatever reason, our setup philosophy kind of fell apart on us. It wasn’t favoring the race conditions. 

“Congrats to Scott, the Chip Ganassi cars were amazing tonight. They definitely deserved to win. I’m happy we were able to fight for a podium.

“I feel bad for [new sponsor] Xpel. We got pole, they were pumped to try and win this race, I said, ‘Hey, we gotta do the best we can to try and win’. We’ll have another race with them and try and get a victory at some point. Team Chevy did a great job. We were close but we didn’t have what it took to fight for the win tonight.”

Firestone had had to bring 2019-spec tires to the race, thanks to their Akron, OH plant being shutdown during the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic. Given the extreme heat in Texas and the new weight distribution of the cars with their aeroscreens, Firestone had a consultation with IndyCar and it was decided to impose a 35-lap limit on each tire set. This was in marked contrast to the stint lengths seen in 2019, of around 60-65 laps.

Nonetheless, the Penske cars of both Newgarden and second-placed finisher Simon Pagenaud suffered severe tire vibrations from early in a stint, and the drivers were only too keen to foreshorten their stints by two or three laps for several stints.

“There were times I felt like I was gonna wreck the car but I kept it off the wall, came home with a podium finish, which is really good,” said Newgarden who won the 2017 and 2019 IndyCar titles. “That’s what have you have to do all year long.

“If I can win the race, I’m gonna go for the win, but tonight was not that night. So we tried to pick up the pieces and finish as strong as possible. That’s what this team is capable of.

“They execute at every stop for me, I’ve got the best of the best on my car Tim [Cindric, Penske team president] is always calling a great race, and that’s why we’re able to finish up front on a tough night.

“We’ve gotta regroup. I’m not pleased with third, I wanna go win a race, and I know all these guys do behind me, so we’ll figure out what wasn’t right tonight, we’ll fix it and we’ll come back for a win.”

 

 

Related video

Next article
Rosenqvist accepts blame for late-race shunt in Texas

Previous article

Rosenqvist accepts blame for late-race shunt in Texas

Next article

Dixon says Honda simulator work was key to “amazing car” at Texas

Dixon says Honda simulator work was key to “amazing car” at Texas
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Texas
Drivers Josef Newgarden
Teams Team Penske
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
IndyCar

Texas IndyCar: Dixon dominates, Rosenqvist crashes, Daly stars

2h
2
Formula 1

F1 reserve drivers back in spotlight as season restarts

3
Formula 1

Hamilton Eau Rouge bet showed his class, says Kovalainen

4
IndyCar

Texas IndyCar: Dixon leads practice, three incidents for rivals

5
Formula 1

How Stroll came within 11 days of Verstappen's F1 record

Latest videos

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen 01:25
IndyCar

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen

A Different Breed 00:51
IndyCar

A Different Breed

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA 00:34
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Alex Palou at COTA 00:41
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Alex Palou at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Simon Pagenaud at COTA 00:57
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Simon Pagenaud at COTA

Latest news

Dixon says Honda simulator work was key to “amazing car” at Texas
Indy

Dixon says Honda simulator work was key to “amazing car” at Texas

Third-placed Newgarden on Texas trials: “I feel like we won!”
Indy

Third-placed Newgarden on Texas trials: “I feel like we won!”

Rosenqvist accepts blame for late-race shunt in Texas
Indy

Rosenqvist accepts blame for late-race shunt in Texas

Texas IndyCar: Dixon dominates, Rosenqvist crashes, Daly stars
Indy

Texas IndyCar: Dixon dominates, Rosenqvist crashes, Daly stars

Texas IndyCar: Newgarden beats Dixon to pole, Sato crashes
Indy

Texas IndyCar: Newgarden beats Dixon to pole, Sato crashes

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.