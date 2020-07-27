Mid-Ohio IndyCar event open to fans but no grandstand seating

The event was today confirmed as IndyCar’s third of five double-header events, following the cancelation of the races at Portland and Laguna Seca, so both Saturday, Aug. 8 and Sunday, Aug. 9 will feature 75-lap races (down from 90 laps last year) around the 2.258-mile, 13-turn road course.

A release from event promoters Green Savoree Racing Promotions stated that the Lexington, OH. venue will operate under the “Responsible #RestartOhio” guidelines for COVID-19 after receiving approval from the local health department for limited spectator attendance. Tickets will be sold on a first come, first served basis. Customers are encouraged to purchase online in advance at midohio.com.

“Motorhome and tent camping will also be permitted during the event. The grandstands, paddock and pits will not be open to spectators to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

“In accordance with Ohio’s statewide mask mandate in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, spectators are required to wear facial coverings while on property. They will also be subject to a temperature check and health screening when entering the facility.”

Fans can visit midohio.com/covid19 for more information on health and safety protocols.

“Our team greatly appreciates the guidance and leadership of Morrow County Health Commissioner Stephanie Bragg, working through the details with us on opening this event to a limited amount of spectators,” said Craig Rust, president of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

“It was great to have our fans out for the Vintage Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio in late June which utilized best practices for COVID-19 protocols, and we’re grateful that race weekend went well. The cooperation of following all the COVID-19 protocols by everyone in attendance will be important for a successful Honda Indy 200 event.”

Saturday’s race will start at 2.45pm ET while Sunday’s race begins at 1.45pm.

The weekend schedule will also feature a double-header for the Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires, a tripleheader for the USF2000 Championship and a double-header for the Global Mazda MX-5 Cup.