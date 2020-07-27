IndyCar confirms cancelation of Portland, Laguna Seca races
The NTT IndyCar Series will not compete at either Portland International Raceway nor WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in 2020, and is going to run double-headers at Mid-Ohio, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway's road course.
As revealed here yesterday, the Grand Prix of Portland has fallen victim to Oregon’s increasing crowd-gathering restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, while the surging number of active coronavirus cases in California, and expected quarantine measures, have spelt the end of hopes for the Laguna Seca event.
IndyCar’s press release stated that “The cancellation of both event weekends was a mutual decision between the series and promoters following close consultation and monitoring of the local situation. The series looks forward to returning to both venues in 2021.”
Ironically, Laguna Seca had itself become a double-header to help compensate for the removal of other events from IndyCar’s 2020 schedule, including those at Barber Motorsports Park, Long Beach, Circuit of The Americas, Detroit’s traditional double-header and Richmond Raceway.
“Our race fans have loved the exciting doubleheader action of the NTT IndyCar Series this year at Road America and Iowa Speedway,” said Penske Entertainment Corp. President & CEO Mark Miles. “We look forward to giving them even more world-class entertainment this season at three of the most exciting racetracks on the NTT IndyCar Series calendar.”
Revised, tentative 2020 NTT IndyCar Series schedule
|Date
|Venue
|Saturday, June 6
|Texas Motor Speedway
|Saturday, July 4
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
|Saturday, July 11
|Road America
|Sunday, July 12
|Road America
|Friday, July 17
|Iowa Speedway
|Saturday, July 18
|Iowa Speedway
|Saturday, August 8
|Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
|Sunday, August 9
|Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
|Sunday, August 23
|Indianapolis 500
|Saturday, August 29
|World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway
|Sunday, August 30
|World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway
|Friday, October 2
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
|Saturday, October 3
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
|Sunday, October 25
|Streets of St. Petersburg
Previous article
Portland IndyCar canceled, Mid-Ohio becomes double-header
Next article
Mid-Ohio IndyCar event open to fans but no grandstand seating
About this article
|Series
|IndyCar
|Author
|David Malsher-Lopez