IndyCar / Breaking news

McLaughlin to run PPG livery on #3 Penske-Chevy at 10 races

By:

Team Penske-Chevrolet’s IndyCar rookie Scott McLaughlin will carry the blue-and-white colors of PPG at 10 of the 17 rounds in the 2021 season.

Embarking on its 37th season sponsoring Penske, Pittsburgh, PA-based paint manufacturer has been seen in recent years as primary sponsor on the cars of Josef Newgarden (above), Simon Pagenaud and before that, Juan Pablo Montoya.

McLaughlin, the reigning and three-time Australian Supercars champion, made his NTT IndyCar Series debut last October, when his #3 Penske-Chevrolet ran Shell livery, as per his DJR Team Penske Mustang in Supercars.

But for 2021, his car will run PPG colors at the season-opener at Barber Motorsports Park, the double-headers at Texas and Detroit, and then at Mid-Ohio, Toronto, Portland, Laguna Seca and Long Beach.

The 27-year-old from Christchurch, New Zealand, who is making a full-time transition to IndyCar for 2021, said: “It is surreal to think my first full season in the IndyCar Series is almost here. I am truly living out my dreams and to have PPG on board as our primary partner is amazing.

“I watched the beautiful blue and white PPG cars compete over the last few years, and they look amazing on track. It is going to be an honor to represent PPG in the #3 Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet this season.”

The relationship between Team Penske and PPG officially began in 1984 when the company first provided paint for Team Penske Indy cars and the sponsor’s most recent win with PPG as primary sponsor came thanks to Josef Newgarden at World Wide Technologies Raceway, Gateway, in 2017.

Said team owner Roger Penske: “PPG is a global, industry-leading brand that has been a terrific partner with Team Penske for more than three decades. Our relationship with PPG has continued to grow and reach across all areas of our business. We are excited about the newest racing opportunity in our partnership as PPG teams up with the #3 team and Scott for his first full season competing in the NTT IndyCar Series.”

PPG will also continue to serve as a sponsor for Penske’s NASCAR Xfinity Series program with Austin Cindric at four races.

“The relationship with Team Penske has been extremely successful for PPG, both on and off the track,” said Bill Shaw, PPG director, strategic accounts, automotive refinish. “We are excited to add another chapter to our history with Scott McLaughlin and the #3 PPG Dallara-Chevrolet team.

“Scott has proven himself to be one of the most talented racecar drivers in the world, and we know success in his new opportunity with the team is just around the corner. PPG is excited to be a part of that.” 

Series IndyCar
Drivers Scott McLaughlin
Teams Team Penske
Author David Malsher-Lopez

