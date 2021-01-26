IndyCar
IndyCar
Previous
IndyCar / Breaking news

Hinchcliffe makes full-time return to IndyCar with Andretti

shares
comments
Hinchcliffe makes full-time return to IndyCar with Andretti
By:

Six-time IndyCar race-winner James Hinchcliffe will become a full-time Andretti Autosport-Honda driver in 2021, as Genesys steps up its commitment to the popular Canadian racer.

Hinchcliffe, who scored three of his wins while an Andretti driver back in 2013, was dumped by Arrow McLaren SP at the end of the 2019 season and was forced to take a part-time role with Michael Andretti’s squad last year.

He competed three times, including at the Indy 500, with backing from Genesys, the “global leader in cloud customer experience and contact center solutions”. When Zach Veach stepped down from competing in the Gainbridge car with three rounds to go, Hinchcliffe filled in and qualified in the Firestone Fast Six in the season finale.

He will team up with Alexander Rossi, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Colton Herta and – in the Indy 500, at least – Marco Andretti, who has elected to go part-time this year.

“We’re really excited to have Hinch back in the car for 2021 and thrilled to welcome Genesys again to the Andretti family, this year in an expanded role,” said Michael Andretti. “This is just the first step in many exciting things for the #29 and we know Genesys will be a great partner serving as the cornerstone to the season for James.”

“We’re building upon our tremendous partnership with James Hinchcliffe and Andretti Autosport,” said Tony Bates, CEO of Genesys which is a significant employer in Indianapolis and has 50 offices worldwide. “The success we have seen together goes beyond the deep connection Genesys has with the Indianapolis community.

“James and the entire Andretti team are leaders on the track because they’re empowered with the right technology and data so they can make informed decisions at the right moment. That’s at the heart of every winning customer experience too, and what’s driving our momentum at Genesys.” 

Hinchcliffe, whose sole pole position came in the 2016 Indy 500, said: “This program is something we’ve been working on since the day we signed our three-race deal with Andretti Autosport last March.

“Being back fulltime has always been the goal and it feels so great to know that I will be back on the grid with such an amazing team, one I’ve had a lot of great memories and success with.

“So many people at Genesys worked hard to get this done, and I am looking forward to representing them this year. Everyone at Honda, Don and Tom from Spire Sports, Michael, JF, Doug and the whole Andretti group, and everyone that has worked so hard to make this all come together.

“Even though it’s been a long road, the real work starts now, and I can’t wait to get to the track and kick off 2021.”

The team says that “remaining partnerships for the Canadian driver’s 2021 season will be announced in the coming weeks.”

