Chilton gets second IndyCar season with Carlin

Chilton and Charlie Kimball drove for Carlin in its maiden IndyCar season in 2018 and Kimball took its best result of fifth on the streets of Toronto.

Carlin has been open to running a third car in 2019 for a driver that brings a budget and Chilton's confirmation means a single seat has been filled.

Kimball has strongly hinted on social media that he will return to Carlin this year. The official IndyCar site has said that he will be part-time in 2019 and that Carlin will "disclose disclose details in the near future".

Chilton's announcement means he will continue his association with the team that began in British Formula 3 in 2009.

“I couldn’t be happier to formally announce that [primary sponsor] Gallagher will be back for the 2019 season partnering with myself and Carlin," said Chilton.

"Gallagher and Carlin are like family to me and I’m excited to see what we can do together building on both partnerships.

“Our first year together as an IndyCar team had its ups and downs, but the potential and growth that we showed as a team was obvious to everyone.

"I want to say a massive thank you to Gallagher for their continuing support of me. To have the opportunity to represent the nearly 30,000 employees of Gallagher, a brand that focuses so heavily on teamwork and innovation, is a true privilege.”

Team principal Trevor Carlin added: “We’re confident that our second season in the series will be even better than the first and we’ll be able to push our partnership to the next level.”

The 2019 season will be Chilton's fourth in IndyCar and his second with Carlin following his exit from the Chip Ganassi Racing squad.

He has started 50 IndyCar races and taken eight top 10 finishes, with a notable fourth place at the 2017 Indianapolis 500.