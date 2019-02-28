Karam returns to Dreyer & Reinbold for sixth Indy 500 bid

Karam, who only turns 24 next week, will pilot the #24 WIX Filters-sponsored Chevrolet entry in May.

The Dennis Reinbold-run squad is arguably the most highly regarded of the ‘one-off’ teams that campaign at the Brickyard each May, regularly outqualifying more established teams and their ‘extra’ Indy 500 entries and racing in the top half of the 33-car field.

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing which first entered the 500 back in 1999, has fielded two drivers in the Indy 500 last year, with Karam in the #24 WIX-backed car, and J.R. Hildebrand in the #66 Salesforce entry.

“Dreyer & Reinbold Racing and WIX Filters have enjoyed a great seven-year partnership and we’re thrilled to bring WIX back to the Indy 500 in 2019 with Sage,” said Reinbold. “WIX has been a leader in its category for 80 years and has made numerous valuable contributions to motorsports industry as well as to Dreyer & Reinbold Racing. We want to put WIX Filters in the winner’s circle this year and Sage will be a solid contender.”

The 2013 Indy Lights champion from Nazareth, PA., added: “I can’t wait to be back with WIX and DRR for the 2019 Indianapolis 500 and I'm looking forward to putting our No 24 WIX Filters Special in victory lane.

“Working with a global brand like WIX Filters brings a lot of prestige to Dreyer & Reinbold Racing and I’m honored to be a part of this partnership.”

Karam will get his first run of 2019 on Tuesday, May 14 when practice begins for the 103rd running of the Indy 500 presented by Gainbridge.