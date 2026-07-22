Dreyer & Reinbold Racing to return full-time to IndyCar in 2027 following charter purchase from RLL

In a landmark transaction for North America’s premier open-wheel racing series, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) announced today that it has sold one of its three IndyCar charters to Dreyer & Reinbold Racing (DRR). The agreement, which is subject to official IndyCar approval, clears the way for DRR to return to full-time competition with a single-car entry beginning in the 2027 season.

The sale marks the first official transfer of an IndyCar charter since the system was introduced in late 2024, when 25 charters were distributed to full-season teams to create immediate asset value and establish a long-term growth structure for team owners.

For Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, selling the charter fits into a broader strategic effort to consolidate its resources. RLL was originally granted three charters during the initial distribution. Scaling back to a two-car program in 2027 will allow the organization to refine its competitive focus ahead of IndyCar's upcoming next-generation car introduction.

Bobby Rahal, co-owner of RLL, highlighted both the strategic timing and the personal significance of completing the agreement with the Reinbold family.

"I have always had tremendous respect for Dennis Reinbold, both as a fellow team owner and as a fellow automobile dealer,” Rahal said. “His dedication to IndyCar and the legacy he built over many years earned the respect of everyone in the paddock.

“As we evaluated the long-term direction of our organization, we made the strategic decision to return our full-time program to two cars beginning in 2027. We believe this positions our team to be able to maximize our level of competition while allowing us to focus our resources as we prepare for the introduction of the new car.​

“Dennis had expressed interest in acquiring a charter from the time the charter program was established, and we had several discussions with him before his passing. We're pleased we were able to complete this transaction, and we can't think of a more deserving organization to receive the charter. It reflects Dennis's longstanding commitment to the sport and helps ensure that legacy continues."

Bobby Rahal Photo by: Penske Entertainment

The move brings Dreyer & Reinbold Racing back into full-time IndyCar competition for the first time since 2012. Based in Carmel, Indiana, the team boasts a century-long connection to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, originating with team founder Dennis Reinbold’s grandfather, Floyd “Pop” Dreyer, who served as a mechanic for Duesenberg in the 1920s. DRR has qualified 57 cars for the Indianapolis 500 across 27 appearances.

Now led by Chief Executive Officer Derek Reinbold, the team views this full-time campaign as a tribute to its late founder and a commitment to the series' momentum.

“I want to thank Bobby Rahal, (other RLL co owners) Mike Lanigan, David Letterman, and (RLL President) Jay Frye for the way they approached this from our very first conversation,” Reinbold said. “They treated this as a partnership between two organizations that want to see each other succeed, and this announcement today reflects that.

“The NTT IndyCar Series is in the strongest position it has been in for decades, and that is a direct result of Roger Penske’s stewardship and leadership. The growth of this series, on the track and off, made this the right moment for our team to return to full-time racing. My dad built Dreyer & Reinbold Racing and poured his life into it, and our family has been part of the Speedway for four generations. Competing for a full season again is the truest way we can honor his legacy, and we intend to make him proud.”

The transaction serves as a proof of concept for IndyCar’s charter framework, designed to incentivize sustained investment while opening clear avenues for entry or expansion within the paddock.

“The first transfer of an IndyCar charter is an important milestone for the IndyCar charter system and demonstrates that the system is working as intended,” said Mark Miles, President and CEO of Penske Entertainment.

“The charter system provides teams with a valuable asset encouraging their continued investment in the long-term growth of the sport while also providing new ownership groups with a clear pathway into the series. It’s another step in strengthening the long-term foundation of IndyCar.”

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing will announce additional details regarding its 2027 program – including driver selection and commercial partners – at a later date.