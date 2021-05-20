Indy 500: Kanaan leads Daly in race setup testing on Day 3

Kanaan’s Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda turned a 225.341mph lap on the 71st of 80 laps today, 0.1mph ahead of Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet of Conor Daly.

Santino Ferrucci’s best lap of the day held firm for third fastest despite suffering a heavy shunt on his 51st lap.

His team, Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda, found its misery compounded when IndyCar decided to hand out a punishment for its role in this morning’s minor shunt.

Josef Newgarden’s Penske-Chevrolet looked very strong on long runs, as did Alex Palou’s Ganassi-Honda, despite finishing the day 11th – and these two completed over 120 laps.

2008 winner Scott Dixon was fifth ahead of Rinus VeeKay, making it two Carpenter cars in the top six.

Three-time winner Helio Castroneves’ part-time Meyer Shank Racing entry was seventh, while Marcus Ericsson looked strong for the third straight day in the #8 Ganassi car.

Takuma Sato, defending winner, brought some pleasure to the RLL team, very happy with the handling of his car, while Colton Herta was top Andretti Autosport-Honda representative in 10th.

Most drivers spent the day running race setups, so most drivers’ no-tow speeds didn’t improve from the first half of the day. Jack Harvey clocked fastest lap fter or Meyer Shank Racing-Honda at 222.091mph, with the Penskes of Pagenaud, Power and Newgarden second, fourth and fifth respectively, Alexander Rossi’s Andretti car third, and Ed Carpenter sixth.

P No Name FTime Diff FL Laps FSpeed Engine Team 1 48 Tony Kanaan 39.9395 39.9395 71 80 225.341 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 2 47 Conor Daly 39.9565 0.0170 35 90 225.245 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 3 45 Santino Ferrucci 40.0139 0.0744 44 50 224.922 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 4 2 Josef Newgarden 40.0204 0.0809 67 121 224.885 Chevy Team Penske 5 9 Scott Dixon 40.0595 0.1200 23 65 224.666 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 6 21 Rinus VeeKay 40.1054 0.1659 28 96 224.409 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 7 06 Helio Castroneves 40.1082 0.1687 85 114 224.393 Honda Meyer Shank Racing 8 8 Marcus Ericsson 40.1296 0.1901 47 89 224.273 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 9 30 Takuma Sato 40.1370 0.1975 51 93 224.232 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 10 26 Colton Herta 40.1887 0.2492 47 104 223.944 Honda Andretti Autosport 11 10 Alex Palou 40.2362 0.2967 14 125 223.679 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 12 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay 40.2599 0.3204 66 81 223.548 Honda Andretti Autosport 13 3 Scott McLaughlin 40.2701 0.3306 20 60 223.491 Chevy Team Penske 14 5 Pato O'Ward 40.2986 0.3591 31 64 223.333 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 15 12 Will Power 40.3172 0.3777 42 82 223.230 Chevy Team Penske 16 7 Felix Rosenqvist 40.3228 0.3833 60 85 223.199 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 17 60 Jack Harvey 40.3378 0.3983 78 91 223.116 Honda Meyer Shank Racing 18 98 Marco Andretti 40.4270 0.4875 80 123 222.623 Honda Andretti Herta-Haupert w/Marco & Curb-Agajanian 19 18 Ed Jones 40.4306 0.4911 46 63 222.604 Honda Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 20 20 Ed Carpenter 40.4601 0.5206 71 96 222.441 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 21 27 Alexander Rossi 40.4655 0.5260 15 94 222.412 Honda Andretti Autosport 22 86 Juan Pablo Montoya 40.4705 0.5310 39 73 222.384 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 23 22 Simon Pagenaud 40.4741 0.5346 5 42 222.364 Chevy Team Penske 24 4 Dalton Kellett 40.5540 0.6145 47 71 221.926 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 25 25 Stefan Wilson 40.5763 0.6368 11 102 221.804 Honda Andretti Autosport 26 15 Graham Rahal 40.5866 0.6471 31 70 221.748 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 27 51 Pietro Fittipaldi 40.6134 0.6739 22 71 221.602 Honda Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing 28 24 Sage Karam 40.6483 0.7088 20 86 221.411 Chevy Dreyer & Reinbold Racing 29 11 Charlie Kimball 40.6778 0.7383 38 57 221.251 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 30 1 JR Hildebrand 40.6922 0.7527 32 62 221.173 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 31 16 Simona De Silvestro 40.7404 0.8009 35 81 220.911 Chevy Paretta Autosport 32 29 James Hinchcliffe 40.7569 0.8174 64 97 220.822 Honda Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 33 59 Max Chilton 40.8183 0.8788 20 61 220.489 Chevy Carlin 34 14 Sebastien Bourdais 40.9321 0.9926 81 81 219.876 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 35 75 RC Enerson 41.3899 1.4504 8 50 217.444 Chevy Top Gun Racing