Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Indy 500: Kanaan leads Daly in race setup testing on Day 3
IndyCar / Indy 500 News

O’Ward, VeeKay, Herta talk sketchy cars, difficult passes

By:

Pato O’Ward, Rinus VeeKay and Colton Herta had varied days at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Day 3 of practice but all concluded it’s tough to pass because the IndyCars feel so “sketchy” in dirty air.

O’Ward, VeeKay, Herta talk sketchy cars, difficult passes

All three of the ‘young guns’ have won this year – in the cases of O’Ward and VeeKay, for the first time – but all related assorted issues ahead of Fast Friday, when the BorgWarner turbos are tweaked up to 1.4-bar boost (from 1.3) as they will be for qualifying weekend. In addition the teams trim out their cars to attempt four-lap qualifying simulations, but to get an accurate reading, it requires not picking up a tow from cars in front.

“We didn't have a bad day,” said Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet’s O’Ward, who last year won Rookie of the Year honors at Indy with a sixth place finish. “I'm pretty happy with my racecar, which is always a good thing.

“For the qualifying car, not so happy yet. I think tomorrow is going to be a good tell to see where we stand. The extra boost always throws in an adventurous twist around this place… It's going to be interesting tomorrow to see who is quick by himself. It should give us an idea of what qualifying is going to look like.”

He later added: “I have realized that a good racecar does not translate into a good qualifying car, at least in my case. We just need to continue working on that, making it better, because things just get more sketchy the faster you go, and tomorrow we're going to go quite a bit quicker.”

“It was a pretty good day for me,” said VeeKay, who not only finished the day in sixth with the aid of a tow, but also saw one teammate, Conor Daly finish second, while his other teammate – and team owner – Ed Carpenter finished in the top six on no-tow speeds. “We started the day off with quali trim [and] the car felt really good… as good with very low downforce as in race trim. Yeah, very, very good in that point.

“Then in race trim, we learned a lot today, tried some things that were really not so good. But I think if we put the whole car together, which we did a few times, we have a very competitive car.

“It's just very hard to follow, to pass. When it gets hot, gets greasy, I think we have one of the strongest cars out there. That makes the job a lot of fun.”

Herta, of Andretti Autosport-Honda said: “I think we got there in the end with the racecar. Qualifying pace seemed to be lacking a little bit. Need to find a little bit for that. But at the end of the day, when we were running with all the team cars, I definitely felt like I could do some stuff, which is exciting.”

Despite being happy with his car in race trim, O’Ward commented: “Man, it's sketchy in traffic. Whenever you're behind two cars, three cars, it's OK: you feel the actual balance of the car. As soon as you're like 12th in line, you just want your car to be the least trash of everyone’s. No car is going to feel good.”

VeeKay concurred, saying, “The first four can kind of battle around, kind of swap positions. But then when you're like ninth or 10th, it just feels like you have wooden tires.”

O’Ward expounded on his theme, stating that IndyCar’s efforts to improve enhance passing opportunities – altering the aerodynamics with a turning vane option on the front of the underwing, and mandating the filling in of the floor holes in front of the sidepods – had been positive, but only to a certain extent.

“I think the improvements made in the off-season with the barge boards have been a positive. I think if you're within the first four, five in line, you can probably do something if you get a good enough run. If you're back in, like, eighth, ninth or 10th, you might have to wait till somebody checks up in front of you and you get a run there. If no one is making mistakes, yeah, I feel like you're pretty much stuck.

“I feel the same,” said Herta. “I mean, if you have a really good car, you could probably pass from fourth onward. But I feel like any point past that, like they said, the car gets a little numb and you’re not sure what end is moving. You really just have to wait for somebody to have one of those blowout understeer moments or a little bit of an oversteer moment where they slide up the track, you can get a run on them.

“The racing up front should be good if guys choose to do that, unless they want to save fuel. But if they do want to pass, they definitely can at the front.”

Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet

Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

shares
comments
Indy 500: Kanaan leads Daly in race setup testing on Day 3

Previous article

Indy 500: Kanaan leads Daly in race setup testing on Day 3
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Indy 500
Drivers Colton Herta , Patricio O'Ward , Rinus van Kalmthout , Rinus VeeKay , Pato O'Ward
Teams Andretti Autosport , Arrow McLaren SP , Ed Carpenter Racing
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton: Monaco GP weekend format "needs to change"

6h
2
IndyCar

Indy 500: Ferrucci suffers big shunt on Day 3

6h
3
Formula 1

Vettel explains 'eye bleeding' comment during Monaco practice

10h
4
Formula 1

Ferrari exploited flexible rear wings ahead of FIA clampdown

12h
5
Supercars

Bathurst-winning Mustang heading to Penske museum

3h
Latest news
O’Ward, VeeKay, Herta talk sketchy cars, difficult passes
IndyCar

O’Ward, VeeKay, Herta talk sketchy cars, difficult passes

7m
Indy 500: Kanaan leads Daly in race setup testing on Day 3
IndyCar

Indy 500: Kanaan leads Daly in race setup testing on Day 3

4h
Indy 500: Ferrucci suffers big shunt on Day 3
IndyCar

Indy 500: Ferrucci suffers big shunt on Day 3

6h
Indy 500: Ganassi 1-2-3-4 halfway through Day 3 practice
IndyCar

Indy 500: Ganassi 1-2-3-4 halfway through Day 3 practice

7h
Newgarden’s “best chance yet” at Indy 500 win, says engineer
IndyCar

Newgarden’s “best chance yet” at Indy 500 win, says engineer

8h
Latest videos
Juan Pablo Montoya - My Career In 10 Photos 03:15
IndyCar
13h

Juan Pablo Montoya - My Career In 10 Photos

Conor Daly - Indy 500 Day Two Practice Interview 00:43
IndyCar
17h

Conor Daly - Indy 500 Day Two Practice Interview

IndyCar: Ganassi and Carpenter cars top Day 2 of practice at the Indy 500 00:34
IndyCar
17h

IndyCar: Ganassi and Carpenter cars top Day 2 of practice at the Indy 500

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more 18:08
IndyCar
May 19, 2021

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more

Graham Rahal - Indy 500 First Practice Interview 00:43
IndyCar
May 19, 2021

Graham Rahal - Indy 500 First Practice Interview

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Indy 500: Kanaan leads Daly in race setup testing on Day 3 Indy 500
IndyCar

Indy 500: Kanaan leads Daly in race setup testing on Day 3

Indy 500: Ferrucci suffers big shunt on Day 3 Indy 500
IndyCar

Indy 500: Ferrucci suffers big shunt on Day 3

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime
Formula 1

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

Colton Herta More from
Colton Herta
Herta, Gainbridge extend Andretti contract by two years
IndyCar

Herta, Gainbridge extend Andretti contract by two years

Colton Herta – America's next racing hero Prime
IndyCar

Colton Herta – America's next racing hero

Mario Andretti: America would "go crazy" over Herta in F1
Formula 1

Mario Andretti: America would "go crazy" over Herta in F1

Andretti Autosport More from
Andretti Autosport
IndyCar aces OK with aero tweaks, unsure on engine battle Indy 500
Video Inside
IndyCar

IndyCar aces OK with aero tweaks, unsure on engine battle

Indy 500: Refreshers cleared, more needed from rookie Enerson Indy 500
IndyCar

Indy 500: Refreshers cleared, more needed from rookie Enerson

Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed Prime
IndyCar

Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there? By David Malsher-Lopez.

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Prime

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

After spending the majority of his 179-race Formula 1 career in middling to tail-end machinery, Romain Grosjean finds himself once again with an underdog team in IndyCar. While not without its challenges, he's relishing the more level playing field that means his Dale Coyne Racing crew can expect to claim a few scalps...

IndyCar
May 14, 2021
Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy Prime

Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy

Tino Belli, IndyCar’s director of aerodynamic development, believes the changes to the underside of the cars will allow them to run closer at Indy and make passes. The moment of truth comes on its biggest stage, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
May 10, 2021
Colton Herta – America's next racing hero Prime

Colton Herta – America's next racing hero

Last Sunday, Colton Herta demolished his IndyCar opposition in the second round of the season. David Malsher-Lopez explains why Andretti Autosport’s youngest ace bears all the hallmarks of becoming the country’s next homegrown motorsport hero.

IndyCar
Apr 29, 2021
How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival? Prime

How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival?

Last Sunday, Alex Palou delivered his first IndyCar victory on his Chip Ganassi Racing debut. Is the young Spaniard going to become his legendary teammate Scott Dixon’s biggest title threat? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Apr 21, 2021
Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call Prime

Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call

The fight for supremacy in the NTT IndyCar Series will be as intense as ever. David Malsher-Lopez is your guide to the main contenders and six intriguing sub-plots.

IndyCar
Apr 15, 2021
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

With Patricio O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist leading its line-up, 2021 could be the year Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet joins the IndyCar elite, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 21, 2021
Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team Prime

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Over 37 seasons, Dale Coyne has run no fewer than 80 Indy car drivers – including himself! Ahead of his first season running Romain Grosjean, we asked Coyne to pick the best 10 drivers ever to compete for him. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 10, 2021

Trending Today

Hamilton: Monaco GP weekend format "needs to change"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Monaco GP weekend format "needs to change"

Vettel explains 'eye bleeding' comment during Monaco practice
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel explains 'eye bleeding' comment during Monaco practice

Indy 500: Ferrucci suffers big shunt on Day 3
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500: Ferrucci suffers big shunt on Day 3

Bathurst-winning Mustang heading to Penske museum
Supercars Supercars

Bathurst-winning Mustang heading to Penske museum

Ferrari exploited flexible rear wings ahead of FIA clampdown
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari exploited flexible rear wings ahead of FIA clampdown

Sykes: 'Unfair' to compare BMW development with Kawasaki
World Superbike World Superbike

Sykes: 'Unfair' to compare BMW development with Kawasaki

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

Wolff: F1 risks protests with "half-baked" flexi-wing tweak
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: F1 risks protests with "half-baked" flexi-wing tweak

Latest news

O’Ward, VeeKay, Herta talk sketchy cars, difficult passes
IndyCar IndyCar

O’Ward, VeeKay, Herta talk sketchy cars, difficult passes

Indy 500: Kanaan leads Daly in race setup testing on Day 3
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500: Kanaan leads Daly in race setup testing on Day 3

Indy 500: Ferrucci suffers big shunt on Day 3
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500: Ferrucci suffers big shunt on Day 3

Indy 500: Ganassi 1-2-3-4 halfway through Day 3 practice
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500: Ganassi 1-2-3-4 halfway through Day 3 practice

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.