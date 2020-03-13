IndyCar stars react to race cancelations on social media

Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport 1 / 4 Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images Hey, friends. This is a bummer and I share in the disappointment with all the fans and pro athletes across the globe. But let’s work through this together, be good (intelligent) humans, and come back to have some fun in a couple months. Support IndyCar’s decision and also share in the disappointment as we want to race! See you all soon.

Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing 2 / 4 Photo by: IndyCar Series This is the right decision by IndyCar. Health and Safety is and must be the priority. And we need to beat this crisis together. It wouldn’t be right to go racing in this situation. Stay safe out there.

Pato O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP 3 / 4 Photo by: Barry Cantrell As sad as it may sound, the safety of everyone is the main priority. Was so excited to get the season underway but we will have to wait! We will not be racing at GP St Pete this weekend. Thank you everyone for the support as always. See you guys soon.