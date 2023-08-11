Subscribe
Previous / IndyCar Indy RC: Start time, how to watch, entry list & more Next / Alex Palou breaks agreement, will not join McLaren in 2024
IndyCar / Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2 Practice report

IndyCar Indy RC: Dixon quickest in final practice, Newgarden penalized

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon set the quickest lap time in final practice for the IndyCar Series element of the NASCAR crossover event around the Indianapolis Road Course on Friday afternoon.

Charles Bradley
By:
Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Dixon lapped the 14-turn, 2.439-mile IMS road course in 1m10.9851s in the 30-minute session, which acts as the warm-up for tomorrow’s race.

The session took on more importance after a remarkable qualifying session beforehand, in which title contenders Alex Palou (Ganassi) and Josef Newgarden (Penske) could only manage eighth and 19th on the grid respectively.

Firestone has brought a harder compound this weekend than it did for May’s event here, which caused chaos for some – most notably Team Penske, with Scott McLaughlin the best of its runners in 11th (although he’ll start 10th), with Will Power in 16th.

“Basically the red tire [alternate] is a primary from another circuit,” explained Dixon.

Newgarden’s day turned even more sour when he was given a 10-minute penalty in this session for missing the driver weigh-in. He responded by going fastest with 1m11.7878s after 10 of his 20 minutes available.

Former race winner here Rinus VeeKay beat that with 1m11.4844s for Ed Carpenter Racing, before Callum Ilott set 1m11.4315s and then Palou grabbed P1 with 1m11.1365s.

Dixon – who will start 15th after also struggling in qualifying – went to the top of the timesheet with four minutes to go with 1m10.9851s, ending the session fastest ahead of Palou, McLaughlin, Illot, Kyle Kirkwood (who’ll start 13th for Andretti Autosport), VeeKay, Colton Herta (starting 11th for Andretti) and Marcus Ericsson (Ganassi – who suffered more clutch issues in this session).

Polewinner Graham Rahal was only 17th in this session.

Tomorrow’s race starts at 2:00pm ET.

Cla Driver  Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Laps 
9 Scott Dixon Dallara/Honda 1'10.9851   20
10 Alex Palou Dallara/Honda 1'11.1365 0.1514 20
3 Scott McLaughlin Dallara/Chevrolet 1'11.3073 0.3222 16
77 Callum Ilott Dallara/Chevrolet 1'11.4315 0.4464 21
27 Kyle Kirkwood Dallara/Honda 1'11.4655 0.4804 17
21 R.van Kalmthout Dallara/Chevrolet 1'11.4844 0.4993 23
26 Colton Herta Dallara/Honda 1'11.4854 0.5003 19
8 Marcus Ericsson Dallara/Honda 1'11.6414 0.6563 23
78 Agustín Canapino Dallara/Chevrolet 1'11.6475 0.6624 20
10  11 Marcus Armstrong Dallara/Honda 1'11.6663 0.6812 23
11  45 C.Lundgaard Dallara/Honda 1'11.6714 0.6863 22
12  18 David Malukas Dallara/Honda 1'11.7032 0.7181 22
13  7 Alexander Rossi Dallara/Chevrolet 1'11.7497 0.7646 19
14  2 Josef Newgarden Dallara/Chevrolet 1'11.7878 0.8027 14
15  06 H.Castroneves Dallara/Honda 1'11.8001 0.8150 21
16  14 Santino Ferrucci Dallara/Chevrolet 1'11.8514 0.8663 19
17  15 Graham Rahal Dallara/Honda 1'11.8863 0.9012 23
18  60 Linus Lundqvist Dallara/Honda 1'11.9479 0.9628 19
19  6 Felix Rosenqvist Dallara/Chevrolet 1'11.9634 0.9783 20
20  29 D.Defrancesco Dallara/Honda 1'11.9715 0.9864 17
21  28 Romain Grosjean Dallara/Honda 1'12.0360 1.0509 20
22  5 Patricio O'Ward Dallara/Chevrolet 1'12.0747 1.0896 22
23  12 Will Power Dallara/Chevrolet 1'12.1495 1.1644 22
24  55 B.Pedersen Dallara/Chevrolet 1'12.1797 1.1946 19
25  20 Ryan Hunter-Reay Dallara/Chevrolet 1'12.1851 1.2000 17
26  30 Jack Harvey Dallara/Honda 1'12.4943 1.5092 17
27  51 Sting Ray Robb Dallara/Honda 1'13.0443 2.0592 18
shares
comments

Related video

IndyCar Indy RC: Start time, how to watch, entry list & more

Alex Palou breaks agreement, will not join McLaren in 2024
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Rahal admits IndyCar winner Dixon “is great at what he does”

Rahal admits IndyCar winner Dixon “is great at what he does”

IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2

Rahal admits IndyCar winner Dixon “is great at what he does” Rahal admits IndyCar winner Dixon “is great at what he does”

IndyCar Indy RC: Scott Dixon spins and wins by 0.4s over Rahal

IndyCar Indy RC: Scott Dixon spins and wins by 0.4s over Rahal

IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2

IndyCar Indy RC: Scott Dixon spins and wins by 0.4s over Rahal IndyCar Indy RC: Scott Dixon spins and wins by 0.4s over Rahal

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Latest news

Drivers injured in frightening Australian Porsche crash

Drivers injured in frightening Australian Porsche crash

PMRC Porsche

Drivers injured in frightening Australian Porsche crash Drivers injured in frightening Australian Porsche crash

Dixon wanted SVG to try IndyCar

Dixon wanted SVG to try IndyCar

Indy IndyCar

Dixon wanted SVG to try IndyCar Dixon wanted SVG to try IndyCar

Australian GT ditches Shootout over tyre concerns

Australian GT ditches Shootout over tyre concerns

AuGT GT World Challenge Australia

Australian GT ditches Shootout over tyre concerns Australian GT ditches Shootout over tyre concerns

Ford team linked to Camaro Supercars switch

Ford team linked to Camaro Supercars switch

SUPC Supercars

Ford team linked to Camaro Supercars switch Ford team linked to Camaro Supercars switch

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe