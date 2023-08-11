Subscribe
IndyCar / Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2 Preview

IndyCar Indy RC: Start time, how to watch, entry list & more

All you need to know ahead of the Gallagher Grand Prix at Indianapolis, round 14 of the 2023 NTT IndyCar Series.

Charles Bradley
By:
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda Jack Harvey, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

This weekend’s event on the Indy Road Course will comprise 85 laps (207 miles) around the 14-turn, 2.439-mile track.

There have been six different winners in 12 IndyCar Series races this season: Marcus Ericsson (St. Petersburg), Josef Newgarden (Texas Motor Speedway, Indianapolis 500 and both Iowa Speedway races), Kyle Kirkwood (Long Beach and Nashville), Scott McLaughlin (Barber Motorsports Park), Alex Palou (Indianapolis Road Course, Detroit, Road America and Mid-Ohio) and Christian Lundgaard (Toronto).

There are eight drivers still mathematically eligible for the title: Palou, Newgarden, Scott Dixon, Ericsson, McLaughlin, Pato O’Ward, Will Power and Lundgaard. Any driver who trails the points leader by 162 points or more following this race will be eliminated from contention.

This will be the 15th IndyCar Series event conducted on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. Active race winners are Palou, Alexander RossiColton HertaRinus VeeKay, Dixon, Newgarden and Power.

Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda leads start of race

Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda leads start of race

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

When is the IndyCar race at Indianapolis?

Date: Friday, 11 August – Saturday, 12 August

Race start: Saturday, 2:30pm ET

Track: 14-turn, 2.439-mile clockwise road course

Race distance: 85 laps/207.3 miles

Firestone tire allotment: Five sets primary, four sets alternate to be used during the event weekend. One additional set of primary tires may be used by teams fielding a rookie driver. Teams must use one set of primary and one set of new (sticker) alternate tires for at least two laps in the race. 

Push-to-pass parameters: 200 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 20 seconds per activation.

Qualifying lap record: Will Power, 1m07.7044s, 129.687mph (2017)

How can I watch the IndyCar race at Indianapolis on TV?

USA Network’s race coverage will begin on Sunday at 2:00pm ET.

Leigh Diffey is the play-by-play announcer, alongside analysts and former IndyCar racers Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. Kevin Lee and Dillon Welch are the pit reporters.

All IndyCar practice sessions, qualifying and races will stream live on Peacock, NBC’s livestreaming product.

Indianapolis IndyCar at-track schedule (all times ET)

Friday,11 August

9-10:30am: IndyCar practice (75 minutes), Peacock

11-11:50am: Indy NXT practice, INDYCAR LIVE

12:30pm: IndyCar Qualifying (three rounds of knockout qualifications), Peacock

2:20-2:40pm: Indy NXT qualifying, INDYCAR LIVE

4-4:30pm: IndyCar final practice (30 minutes), Peacock

5pm: Indy NXT by Firestone Grand Prix (35 laps/55 minutes), Peacock

Saturday, 12 August

2pm: USA Network on air

2:23pm: “Drivers, start your engines”

2:30pm: Gallagher Grand Prix (85 laps/207.3 miles), USA Network (Live)

How can I listen to IndyCar at Indianapolis on the radio?

All IndyCar Series and Indy NXT practices and qualifying sessions air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the INDYCAR App. Mark Jaynes is the anchor alongside driver analyst Davey Hamilton.

Read Also:

Entry list for the Gallagher Grand Prix at Indianapolis

Nº 

 Entrant / Driver 

 Car 

 Engine 

Team Penske
Josef Newgarden

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

Team Penske
Scott McLaughlin

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

Arrow McLaren
Patricio O'Ward

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

Arrow McLaren
Felix Rosenqvist

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

06 

Meyer Shank Racing
Hélio Castroneves

Dallara DW12

Honda 

Arrow McLaren
Alexander Rossi

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

Chip Ganassi Racing
Marcus Ericsson

Dallara DW12

Honda 

Chip Ganassi Racing
Scott Dixon

Dallara DW12

Honda 

10 

Chip Ganassi Racing
Alex Palou

Dallara DW12

Honda 

11 

Chip Ganassi Racing
Marcus Armstrong

Dallara DW12

Honda 

12 

Team Penske
Will Power

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

14 

A.J. Foyt Enterprises
Santino Ferrucci

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

15 

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Graham Rahal

Dallara DW12

Honda 

18 

Dale Coyne Racing with HMD
David Malukas

Dallara DW12

Honda 

20 

Ed Carpenter Racing
Ryan Hunter-Reay

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

21 

Ed Carpenter Racing
Rinus van Kalmthout

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

26 

Andretti Autosport with Curb-Agajanian
Colton Herta

Dallara DW12

Honda 

27 

Andretti Autosport
Kyle Kirkwood

Dallara DW12

Honda 

28 

Andretti Autosport
Romain Grosjean

Dallara DW12

Honda 

29 

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport
Devlin Defrancesco

Dallara DW12

Honda 

30 

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Jack Harvey

Dallara DW12

Honda 

45 

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Christian Lundgaard

Dallara DW12

Honda 

51 

Dale Coyne Racing with RWR
Sting Ray Robb

Dallara DW12

Honda 

55 

A.J. Foyt Enterprises
Benjamin Pedersen

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

60 

Meyer Shank Racing
Linus Lundqvist

Dallara DW12

Honda 

77 

Juncos Hollinger Racing
Callum Ilott

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

78 

Juncos Hollinger Racing
Agustín Canapino

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet
