IndyCar / Austin / Preview

2019 IndyCar Classic at Circuit of The Americas weekend schedule

2019 IndyCar Classic at Circuit of The Americas weekend schedule
By:
Mar 6, 2019, 10:24 PM

This weekend the NTT IndyCar Series will race at Circuit of The Americas for the first time, supported by Indy Lights, Stadium SuperTrucks and the Global MX-5 Cup. Here’s what’s on, when it’s on, and how to watch it.

Note: This schedule is subject to change. All times Central.

For list of international carriers of IndyCar broadcasts, click here. 

Friday, March 22

9.00-9.45am, Indy Lights first practice (Road To Indy TV, IndyCar Radio)
10.15-11.00am, IndyCar Series first practice (NBC Sports Gold, IndyCar Radio + affiliates)
11.15-11.50am, Global MX-5 Cup first practice
12.20-12.50pm, Stadium SuperTrucks practice
1.20-1.50pm, Indy Lights first qualifying (Road to Indy TV, IndyCar Radio)
2.05-3.05pm, IndyCar Series second practice (NBC Sports Gold, IndyCar Radio + affiliates)
3.10-3.40pm, IndyCar Series pitstop practice
3.55-4.30pm, Global MX-5 Cup second practice
5.00-5.30pm, Stadium SuperTrucks Race 1

Saturday, March 23

8.30am-6.00pm, USAC Quarter-Midgets, Heats and Mains - Lot H
9.15-9.45am, Indy Lights second qualifying (Road To Indy TV, IndyCar Radio)
10.00-10.45am, IndyCar Series third practice (NBC Sports Gold, IndyCar Radio + affiliates)
11.00-11.25pm, Global MX-5 Cup qualifying
11.55-12.15pm, Stadium SuperTrucks practice
12.45-1.45pm, Indy Lights Race 1 (NBC Sports Gold, IndyCar Radio)
2.00-3.15pm, IndyCar Series qualifying (NBC Sports Network, NBC Sports Gold, IndyCar Radio + affiliates)
3.30-4.20pm, Global MX-5 Cup Race 1
4.50-5.20pm, Stadium SuperTrucks Race 2

Sunday, March 24

8.00-10.00am, USAC Quarter Midgets, Mains - Lot H
8.05-8.55am, Global MX-5 Cup Race 2
9.10-10.10am, Indy Lights Race 2 (NBC Sports Gold, IndyCar Radio)
10.40-11.10am, Stadium SuperTrucks Race 3
12.36pm green flag, NTT IndyCar Series IndyCar classic, 60 laps
(NBCSN coverage 12.00-3.00pm, IndyCar Radio + affiliates)

IndyCar Radio Network broadcasts

The IndyCar Classic race airs live on network affiliates, Sirius 216, XM 209, IndyCar.com, indycarradio.com and the IndyCar Mobile app powered by NTT DATA. All NTT IndyCar Series practices and qualifying are available on IndyCar.com, indycarradio.com and the IndyCar Mobile app, with qualifying also airing on Sirius 216 and XM 209.

NBC Sports Gold Live Streaming

All NTT IndyCar Series practice sessions and qualifying will stream live using the IndyCar Pass on NBC Sports Gold. In addition, full- broadcast, same-day replays of IndyCar races, live streams of Indy Lights races, edited cutdowns of IndyCar races and Indy Lights races and more will be available.

 

