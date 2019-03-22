Sign in
IndyCar / Austin / Practice report

COTA IndyCar: Newgarden leads interrupted first practice

shares
comments
COTA IndyCar: Newgarden leads interrupted first practice
By:
U.S. editor
19m ago

Team Penske-Chevrolet’s Josef Newgarden topped opening practice for the IndyCar Classic at Circuit of The Americas, but Colton Herta’s Harding Steinbrenner Racing blew a Honda engine that cost the field 15 minutes of track time.

The drivers were granted one last flying lap once Herta’s car was retrieved but only five drivers managed to improve in the final scramble, leaving St. Petersburg winner Newgarden unopposed with a top lap of 1min48.657sec, 112.980mph.

Herta, who topped three of the four sessions here in testing last month, was second fastest, just 0.1372sec behind Newgarden but only completed five laps.

His semi-teammate Andretti Autosport’s Alexander Rossi was third fastest ahead of teammate Ryan Hunter-Reay, while Graham Rahal was fifth for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda.

Rookie Felix Rosenqvist and five-time champion Scott Dixon were sixth and ninth for Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda, split by the other two Penskes of Simon Pagenaud and Will Power.

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports-Honda’s James Hinchcliffe was one of the five drivers to improve on their final flyer to end up a couple of tenths behind rookie teammate Marcus Ericsson.

Making his first appearance at an IndyCar race this year, Indy Lights champion Pato O’Ward was another late improver, his renumbered #31 Carlin-Chevrolet finishing up around half a second slower than fulltime teammate Max Chilton.

Second practice, when the teams will try the ‘red’ alternate soft-compound Firestones for the first time, begins at 2.05pm local (Central) time.

Cla # Driver Team Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 2 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 6 1'48.6567     112.980
2 88 United States Colton Herta United States Harding Racing 5 1'48.7939 0.1372 0.1372 112.837
3 27 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 4 1'49.0456 0.3889 0.2517 112.577
4 28 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay United States Andretti Autosport 7 1'49.5011 0.8444 0.4555 112.108
5 15 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 6 1'49.5076 0.8509 0.0065 112.102
6 10 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Chip Ganassi Racing 8 1'49.6846 1.0279 0.1770 111.921
7 22 France Simon Pagenaud United States Team Penske 6 1'49.7204 1.0637 0.0358 111.884
8 12 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 6 1'49.7380 1.0813 0.0176 111.866
9 9 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 4 1'49.8542 1.1975 0.1162 111.748
10 59 United Kingdom Max Chilton United Kingdom Carlin 8 1'50.0187 1.3620 0.1645 111.581
11 7 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 7 1'50.0667 1.4100 0.0480 111.532
12 5 Canada James Hinchcliffe United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 6 1'50.2005 1.5438 0.1338 111.397
13 4 Brazil Matheus Leist United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 6 1'50.2346 1.5779 0.0341 111.362
14 21 United States Spencer Pigot United States Ed Carpenter Racing 6 1'50.3046 1.6479 0.0700 111.292
15 19 United States Santino Ferrucci United States Dale Coyne Racing 6 1'50.3986 1.7419 0.0940 111.197
16 31 Mexico Patricio O'Ward United Kingdom Carlin 10 1'50.4896 1.8329 0.0910 111.105
17 98 United States Marco Andretti United States Andretti Autosport 7 1'50.5477 1.8910 0.0581 111.047
18 26 United States Zach Veach United States Andretti Autosport 6 1'50.9096 2.2529 0.3619 110.685
19 30 Japan Takuma Sato United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 6 1'51.0908 2.4341 0.1812 110.504
20 18 France Sébastien Bourdais United States Dale Coyne Racing 5 1'51.3202 2.6635 0.2294 110.276
21 60 United Kingdom Jack Harvey Meyer Shank Racing 4 1'51.5130 2.8563 0.1928 110.086
22 14 Brazil Tony Kanaan United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 7 1'51.7326 3.0759 0.2196 109.869
23 32 United States Kyle Kaiser United States Juncos Racing 8 1'51.7955 3.1388 0.0629 109.808
24 20 United Arab Emirates Ed Jones United States Ed Carpenter Racing 5 1'52.6301 3.9734 0.8346 108.994
Previous article

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Austin
Drivers Josef Newgarden
Author David Malsher
