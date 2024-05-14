Indy 500: Dixon fastest at 229.107mph as weather halts practice

The six-time IndyCar Series champion and 2008 winner of the Indy 500, Dixon scorched around the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway with a flying lap of 229.107mph in the No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda.

Despite being an Indy-only entry, Marco Andretti got comfortable right out of the gate and delivered the second-fastest lap in the No. 98 Andretti Herta Honda that was only 0.1218s off the mark set by Dixon.

Takuma Sato, who is also only contesting the Indy 500, an event he has won twice before, was third at a distant 0.6194s in the No. 75 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) Honda.

Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward, the top Chevrolet runner, was fourth at 0.7183s behind, following by RLL’s Christian Lundgaard in fifth at 0.9237s back.

The ominous clouds held off the rain long enough for roughly 23 minutes of on-track activity before unleashing enough moisture to put an early end to the session.

With that, the morning session that was originally schedule for two hours (from 9am-11am ET) saw Race Control cancel the break and extended practice to the end of the day (6pm ET), weather permitting.

Only three no-tow speeds were recorded, with Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin nailing the best pace at 219.656 mph. He was following by the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda of Felix Rosenqvist, who ran a best of 219.230mph. RLL’s Pietro Fittipaldi was third at 216.137mph.

Josef Newgarden, the reigning Indy 500 champion, saw a rough start to his defense after a technical issue was found with a bad sensor on his installation lap and was not able to get any running.

“We got an issue, we're diagnosing,” he added. “We just got a sensor that's off right now.”

Kyle Larson, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion, began his Month of May quest at the Brickyard by being 27th on the leaderboard, running only two installation laps as he got used to the systems of coming on and off pit lane in his No. 17 Arrow McLaren/Rick Hendrick Chevrolet.

“It's definitely good,” Larson said. “Even at this point, I've gotten more today than I thought I would, so just getting to leave the pit lane a couple times, it was good; all that. As we get to tomorrow, we get like a clean day of running, I'll be able to learn probably a lot. I would think so.

“Wish I would've got more laps there, but overall, I'm still just happy to be here and I think they (IndyCar) said we have like 30-some more hours of practice, so hopefully that's enough time for me.”

Of note, Juncos Hollinger Racing’s Romain Grosjean was the first driver on track and ended up 14th 221.098mph flying lap.

Since 1984, the driver to go out on track first has never won the Indy 500 and only finished second once (Marco Andretti, 2006) and only qualified on pole twice (Helio Castroneves, 2010; Ryan Briscoe, 2012).