Subscribe
Previous / Indy 500: Ericsson fastest in Sunday practice at over 235mph Next / How Indy 500 qualifying works: The two-day system in full
IndyCar / Indy 500 News

Rahal squad facing loss of car in last-chance Indy 500 qualifying

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing owner Bobby Rahal says his team will continue its search for speed as the specter of one of his cars failing to make the Indy 500 field looms.

Charles Bradley
By:
Jack Harvey, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Rahal’s team won the race in 2020 with Takuma Sato, and Bobby’s son Graham Rahal showed frontrunning pace in 2021.

But three of RLLR’s quartet of cars failed to make the top 30 places in Saturday’s qualifying, so Graham Rahal, Christian Lundgaard and Jack Harvey will face a last-chance qualifier session later today against Dale Coyne Racing’s rookie Sting Ray Robb.

Its fourth entry for Katherine Legge is guaranteed to start the race in 30th next Sunday.

“Naturally, I feel bad for the drivers,” Rahal Sr told NBC Peacock. “The crew has been working very hard and there’s just something we’re missing here.

“We’ve made some improvements today, and two of our cars are going to be in at the end of the day, but we’d like to get all three in.

“We need to find some more pace, Graham had too much understeer on his first run with this setup, so that cost some speed. We’ll just keep at it.”

Christian Lundgaard and Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Christian Lundgaard and Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

When asked what’s happened, Rahal replied: “That’s the $64,000 question! These cars are really no different to what they were in 2020, and we’re going as fast now as we were then. We’re just missing something a little bit.

“Graham says he’s happy with his race car from Friday, but we’ll keep picking away at it. We’ve been here before, and it’s no fun, and plenty of people have been in this situation some time.

“Roger [Penske] didn’t qualify two cars in ’95, I didn’t qualify in ’93 – it happens to everybody. I’ll be glad when the day’s over, that’s for sure.”

In the final practice session for the four last-chance cars on Sunday, Lundgaard set the fastest lap of 231.075mph ahead of Rahal, Robb and Harvey.

In the four-lap averages, on which qualifying will be decided, Lundgaard was quickest at 230.562mph, ahead of Rahal and Robb, with Harvey the slowest at 229.911mph.

“We’ve changed a lot of things, and we’re fastest of the four cars, but it’s frustrating,” said Lundgaard. “It’s not the position we want to be in, but we’ll keep digging.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Indy 500: Ericsson fastest in Sunday practice at over 235mph

How Indy 500 qualifying works: The two-day system in full
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Indy 500 starting grid: Palou on pole, 33-car field in full

Indy 500 starting grid: Palou on pole, 33-car field in full

IndyCar
Indy 500

Indy 500 starting grid: Palou on pole, 33-car field in full Indy 500 starting grid: Palou on pole, 33-car field in full

Harvey “in The Hunger Games” bumping team-mate Rahal from Indy 500

Harvey “in The Hunger Games” bumping team-mate Rahal from Indy 500

IndyCar
Indy 500

Harvey “in The Hunger Games” bumping team-mate Rahal from Indy 500 Harvey “in The Hunger Games” bumping team-mate Rahal from Indy 500

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Graham Rahal More from
Graham Rahal
Happiness and frustration at RLL as Lundgaard stars at Barber

Happiness and frustration at RLL as Lundgaard stars at Barber

IndyCar
Birmingham

Happiness and frustration at RLL as Lundgaard stars at Barber Happiness and frustration at RLL as Lundgaard stars at Barber

Harvey: RLL has “a lot of work to do before Indy 500”

Harvey: RLL has “a lot of work to do before Indy 500”

IndyCar
Texas

Harvey: RLL has “a lot of work to do before Indy 500” Harvey: RLL has “a lot of work to do before Indy 500”

Motorsport.com's Top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2017

Motorsport.com's Top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2017

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

Motorsport.com's Top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2017 Motorsport.com's Top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2017

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing More from
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Lundgaard on GP Indy pole: “I can finally call this home”

Lundgaard on GP Indy pole: “I can finally call this home”

IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis

Lundgaard on GP Indy pole: “I can finally call this home” Lundgaard on GP Indy pole: “I can finally call this home”

GTP tire challenges allow drivers to “make a difference”

GTP tire challenges allow drivers to “make a difference”

IMSA
Laguna Seca

GTP tire challenges allow drivers to “make a difference” GTP tire challenges allow drivers to “make a difference”

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Latest news

McLaren F1 team leaning on me more, says Norris

McLaren F1 team leaning on me more, says Norris

F1 Formula 1

McLaren F1 team leaning on me more, says Norris McLaren F1 team leaning on me more, says Norris

Indy 500 starting grid: Palou on pole, 33-car field in full

Indy 500 starting grid: Palou on pole, 33-car field in full

Indy IndyCar
Indy 500

Indy 500 starting grid: Palou on pole, 33-car field in full Indy 500 starting grid: Palou on pole, 33-car field in full

Verstappen "learned a lot of patience" in early Red Bull F1 years

Verstappen "learned a lot of patience" in early Red Bull F1 years

F1 Formula 1

Verstappen "learned a lot of patience" in early Red Bull F1 years Verstappen "learned a lot of patience" in early Red Bull F1 years

Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?

Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1

Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks? Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe