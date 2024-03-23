All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
IndyCar Thermal
Practice report

Ilott leads third test session plagued by red flags at Thermal

Callum Ilott led the third test session of the weekend at The Thermal Club, which was hit by multiple red flags.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Upd:
Callum Ilott, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Callum Ilott, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Josh Tons / Motorsport Images

The Briton, who is substituting for the injured David Malukas in the No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, vaulted to the top of the charts in the opening 15 minutes and was never dethroned after a flying lap of 1m38.7784s at the 3.067-mile, 17-turn circuit.

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou, who swept Friday’s two sessions of running that totaled five hours, ended up second at 0.0524s behind.

Christian Lundgaard (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing), Scott McLaughlin (Team Penske) and Pato O’Ward (Arrow McLaren) rounded out the rest of a top five that was separated by 0.3407s.

Marcus Armstrong (Chip Ganassi Racing), Romain Grosjean (Juncos Hollinger Racing) and Colton Herta (Andretti Global) occupied spots sixth through eighth. Meanwhile, the Meyer Shank Racing duo of Felix Rosenqvist and Tom Blomqvist ended up ninth and 10th, respectively.

The two-hour test, one of the four sessions ahead of Sunday’s $1 Million Challenge, endured a trio of red flags.

The first stoppage happened moments after Ilott jumped to the top of the leaderboard, with repairs needed in Turn 5 after chunks of the racetrack appeared to be coming up. Following a lengthy stop that lasted nearly 49 minutes, the the session resumed.

Due to the extended break, an additional 15 minutes was added to the session.

However, it was short after Grosjean brought out another red flag with 57 minutes remaining after being stranded off course in Turn 15. He appeared to lock up the rear and drift off course.

The session resumed five minutes later, but another red flag came moments later for Kyle Kirkwood. The driver of the No. 27 Andretti Global Honda got out of shape after hitting a bump, which sent him off course and then caught air after hitting off course curbing and backed into the Turn 8 barrier, damaging the rear of his car. Fortunately, the repairs were quick and he was able to return before the session ended.

The fourth and final session is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET, with qualifying for tomorrow’s heat races to follow at 8 p.m. ET.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Rising concerns in IndyCar over PFC’s braking system
Next article Lundgaard surges late to pace final test session at Thermal

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
McLaughlin: “Clean air” aided Thermal IndyCar runner-up spot

McLaughlin: “Clean air” aided Thermal IndyCar runner-up spot

IndyCar
Thermal
McLaughlin: “Clean air” aided Thermal IndyCar runner-up spot
Palou takes dominant IndyCar win in Thermal Million Dollar Challenge

Palou takes dominant IndyCar win in Thermal Million Dollar Challenge

IndyCar
Thermal
Palou takes dominant IndyCar win in Thermal Million Dollar Challenge
Rosenqvist, Palou claim heat poles for $1 Million Challenge

Rosenqvist, Palou claim heat poles for $1 Million Challenge

IndyCar
Thermal
Rosenqvist, Palou claim heat poles for $1 Million Challenge
Callum Ilott
More from
Callum Ilott
Ilott keeps Arrow McLaren drive for $1m IndyCar race

Ilott keeps Arrow McLaren drive for $1m IndyCar race

IndyCar
Thermal
Ilott keeps Arrow McLaren drive for $1m IndyCar race
Ilott has “all the opportunity to do a good job” with Arrow McLaren shot in St. Pete

Ilott has “all the opportunity to do a good job” with Arrow McLaren shot in St. Pete

IndyCar
St. Petersburg
Ilott has “all the opportunity to do a good job” with Arrow McLaren shot in St. Pete
The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse

The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse
Arrow McLaren
More from
Arrow McLaren
Another year, another St. Pete runner-up for Pato O’Ward

Another year, another St. Pete runner-up for Pato O’Ward

IndyCar
St. Petersburg
Another year, another St. Pete runner-up for Pato O’Ward
Chevrolet IndyCar drivers hail off-season gains for 1-2-3-4 result

Chevrolet IndyCar drivers hail off-season gains for 1-2-3-4 result

IndyCar
St. Petersburg
Chevrolet IndyCar drivers hail off-season gains for 1-2-3-4 result
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

Latest news

Justin Haley, RWR disqualified from COTA NASCAR Cup race

Justin Haley, RWR disqualified from COTA NASCAR Cup race

NAS NASCAR Cup
Circuit of the Americas
Justin Haley, RWR disqualified from COTA NASCAR Cup race
Bell raises some tempers en route to runner-up finish at COTA

Bell raises some tempers en route to runner-up finish at COTA

NAS NASCAR Cup
Circuit of the Americas
Bell raises some tempers en route to runner-up finish at COTA
Byron holds off late charge from Bell to win NASCAR Cup race at COTA

Byron holds off late charge from Bell to win NASCAR Cup race at COTA

NAS NASCAR Cup
Circuit of the Americas
Byron holds off late charge from Bell to win NASCAR Cup race at COTA
McLaughlin: “Clean air” aided Thermal IndyCar runner-up spot

McLaughlin: “Clean air” aided Thermal IndyCar runner-up spot

Indy IndyCar
Thermal
McLaughlin: “Clean air” aided Thermal IndyCar runner-up spot

Prime

Discover prime content
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Prime
Prime
WEC
By James Newbold
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
By David Malsher-Lopez
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global