Full 2019 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio weekend schedule

Note: This schedule is subject to change. All times local (Eastern)

For list of international carriers of IndyCar broadcasts, click here .

Friday, July 26

8.00-8.35am, Global MX-5 practice

8.50-9.20am, USF2000 first practice

9.35-10.05am, Indy Pro 2000 first practice

10.20-11.05am, Indy Lights first practice

11.20am-12.05pm, NTT IndyCar Series first practice (NBC Sports Gold, IndyCar Radio + affiliates)

12.20-12.50pm, Stadium SuperTrucks practice/qualifying

1.05-1.40pm, Global MX-5 second practice

1.55-2.15pm, USF2000 qualifying for Race 1

2.30-3.00pm, Indy Lights qualifying for Race 1

3.15-4.00pm, NTT IndyCar Series second practice (NBC Sports Gold, IndyCar Radio + affiliates)

4.15-4.35pm, Indy Pro 2000 qualifying for Race 1 (IndyCar Radio)

Saturday, July 27

8.00-8.20am, Global MX-5 qualifying

8.35-8.55am, USF2000 qualifying for Race 2 (IndyCar Radio)

9.10-9.30am, Indy Pro 2000 qualifiying for Race 2 (IndyCar Radio)

9.45-10.15am, Indy Lights qualifying for Race 2 (IndyCar Radio)

10.30-11.15am, IndyCar Series third practice (NBC Sports Gold, IndyCar Radio + affiliates)

11.30am-12.20pm, Global MX-5 Cup Race 1

12.35-1.05pm, Stadium SuperTrucks Race 1

1.20-2.20pm, Indy Lights Race 1

2.35-3.50pm, NTT IndyCar Series qualifying (NBCSN coverage 2.30-4.00pm, IndyCar Radio + affiliates)

4.05-4.45pm, USF2000 Race 1

5.00-5.40pm, Indy Pro 2000 Race 1

Sunday, July 28

8.55-9.45am, Global MX-5 Cup Race 2

10.00-10.50am, Indy Pro 2000 Race 2 (IndyCar Radio)

11.05-11.45am, US2000 Race 2 (IndyCar Radio)

12.00-12.30am, IndyCar Series warm-up (NBC Sports Gold, IndyCar Radio + affiliates)

12.45am-1.50pm, Indy Lights Race 2

2.05-2.35pm, Stadium SuperTrucks Race 2

4.00pm green flag, NTT IndyCar Series Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, 90 laps

(NBCSN coverage 3.30-6.00pm, IndyCar Radio + affiliates)





INDYCAR Radio Network broadcasts

The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio airs live on network affiliates, Sirius 216, XM 209, IndyCar.com, indycarradio.com and the IndyCar Mobile app powered by NTT DATA. All NTT IndyCar Series practices and qualifying are available on IndyCar.com, indycarradio.com and the IndyCar Mobile app, with qualifying also airing on Sirius 216 and XM 209.

NBC Sports Gold Live Streaming

All NTT IndyCar Series practice sessions and qualifying will stream live using the IndyCar Pass on NBC Sports Gold. In addition, full-broadcast, same-day replays of IndyCar races, live streams of Indy Lights races, edited cutdowns of IndyCar races and Indy Lights races and more will be available.